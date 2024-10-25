Mr Beast, Logan Paul, & KSI's Lunchly Subjected To FDA Investigation Following Allegations Of Moldy Meals

Various customers aren't happy with Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast's meal.

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI created a holy trifecta of superstar content creators to launch their packaged meal brand, Lunchly. But their combined Internet clout isn't getting past the United States' Food and Drug Administration easily. Moreover, allegations emerged on social media that the Lunchables competitor's products were moldy, such as the cheese on their pizza alternative. According to TMZ Sports, the FDA announced on Friday (October 25) that it received over ten complaints from consumers, including one that claims that the meal caused an illness. The federal agency also indicated that it will review these complaints and update the public if a public health advisory is necessary.

Furthermore, the FDA also made note of Lunchly's responsibility to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices regulations to ensure the safety of their products. In addition, they warned of strict applicable action if they find that the brand does not – or did not – comply with these rules. Many individuals online complained about this alleged mold issue, such as a viral video from influencer Rosanna Pansino. If you don't know what Lunchly is, it's a pre-packaged meal similar to Lunchables that includes (and promotes) Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME energy drink and MrBeast's Feastables food products.

KSI, MrBeast & Logan Paul Promoting Lunchly

"All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products," a representative for the company reportedly stated to TMZ Sports to address the issue. "That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility." KSI and Logan Paul even addressed the controversy on the latter's podcast earlier this week. Like the backlash to the former's "Thick Of It" collab with Trippie Redd, they chalked it up to haters just farming engagement with clickbait fodder.

We'll see whether this FDA investigation results in any significant action or findings. Elsewhere, MrBeast is still dealing with the fallout of the massive controversy involving colleague Ava Kris Tyson. As for Logan Paul and KSI, we'll see if this new federal statement has them change their previously dismissive tune. Surely everyone on both sides of these complaints will come through with more public statements addressing these allegations.