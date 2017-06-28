complaints
- Pop CultureRick Ross Responds As Neighbors Try To Shut Down His Car ShowRick Ross has responded to his neighbors' complaints.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWHO To Use "Mpox" After Monkeypox Received Complaints Of Racist Language OnlineThe term “monkeypox” is expected to be phased out over the next year.By Jada Ojii
- SportsLakers Fans Complain More About Officiating Than Anyone Else: Study FindsA study has found that the Lakers fanbase complains the most about officiating.By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke's Close Friend, Mike Dee, Voices Frustration Over Posthumous Album, "Faith"Pop Smoke's close friend, Mike Dee, says he had no involvement in the rapper's new posthumous album, "Faith."By Cole Blake
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Cop Derek Chauvin Had 10 Conduct ComplaintsDerek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned down George Floyd by his neck, previously faced 10 conduct complaints.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin Calls Out The "Fake Woke" People Criticizing Billionaires' DonationsMetro Boomin was not here for folks complaining that billionaires were not donating enough of their money to help during the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- TVJennifer Lopez, Shakira Halftime Show Draws Over 1,300 ComplaintsOver 1300 complaints were sent to the FCC because of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show spark strange complaints about sex trafficking and the #MeToo movement.By Aron A.
- Sports21 Savage Angrily Lists Complaints About NBA 2K20 Video GameSavage is not taking this matter lightly. By Noah C
- MusicDisgruntled Bonnaroo Attendees Draw Dreaded "Fyre Festival" ComparisonsSay it ain't so. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid Confronted By Cops Following Tense Delta Flight Over Alcohol: ReportIt reportedly started when flight attendants refused to serve him any more drinks.By Erika Marie
- SportsAndrew Whitworth Of The Los Angeles Rams Says Saints Complaints Are An "Excuse"The Saints are still mad at the pass interference non-call.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyEx-Nike Employees Are Suing The Company For Gender DiscrimnationNike is facing yet another harassment issue. Is a roster shakeup imminent?By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Clarifies Feelings For Kanye West & "KTSE" In Vulnerable Post"For a better clarity of my 'publicized emotions' toward my album..."By Zaynab
- MusicXO Music Festival Featuring T.I. & Ludacris Has Been Annulled Due To Ticket SalesThe XO Music Festival was doomed to repeat the Fyre Fest disaster.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake "Spam" Causes Spotify Subscription CancellationsPeople are resisting Scorpion SZN to the point of canceling their subscription to the streaming service altogether.By Zaynab
- Music2 Chainz Responds To "TRAP" House Car Towing Incident With Lamborghini2 Chainz is unconcerned about the recent complaints.By Matt F