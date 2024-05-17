Doja Cat Enraged With "Fortnite" & Its Developers Are Responding Accordingly

Doja Cat is of course known for her musical talents, but she is also a huge video game nerd. The California native streams on Twitch occasionally, and one of her favorites at the moment is Fortnite. The battle royale game, which launched in late 2017, grew immensely fast, thanks to Ninja mainly. The multiplayer title is always bringing new updates, DLCs, and loads of in-game concert events. As you can probably surmise, not all of the changes are welcomed by everyone. Lately, Doja Cat has not enjoyed her recent sessions on Fortnite, as a series of rageful posts on X suggests.

According to AllHipHop, Doja is having major issues with a weapon, the Chains of Hades, and the Water Bending ability. "FORTNITE WOULDN'T BE SO F***ING EMBARRASSING IF THEY MADE LOBBIES WHERE PEOPLE WITH ACTUAL AIM SKILLS AND FPS EXPERIENCE DIDN'T DEAL WITH LOSERS USING F***ING WATER BENDING AND CHAINS OF HADES." Doja did not stop there though. "WATER BENDING IS A F***ING CRUTCH YOU ARE NOT GOOD AT THE GAME BECAUSE OF WATER BENDING, I WOULD BECOME SEVERELY DEPRESSED IF I HAD TO RELY ON ANY OF THESE STUPID NON F***ING WEAPONS."

Doja Cat Lets Fortnite Developers Hear It

With one an important player venting their frustrations, developers at Fortnite were bound to come across it one way or another. Sure enough, that turned out to be the case. A report from Dexerto says that Epic removed the overpowered weapon shortly after Doja's tweets. The Chain of Hades was brought out during the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 2 and it is out of the game for the current season.

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat getting furious with certain gaming mechanics in Fortnite? Do you share the rapper's sentiments, or is she overreacting? What state is the popular battle royale game in right now in your opinion and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Doja Cat and Fortnite. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

