Eminem Teases "Fortnite" Live Concert: Watch

Eminem is one of the biggest legends in hip-hop. He has been around for decades at this point, and he continues to drop big albums. Although he may not get the prestige he once did, he still has millions of fans who follow his every move. The last time we heard from him was on the album Music To Be Murdered By. However, it seems like he has a new musical endeavor on the way. Unfortunately for some, it won't actually be an album. Instead, it is a video game live performance.

As we reported yesterday, Eminem is going to be performing during the Fortnite live event on December 2nd. Fortnite is seeing a nice resurgence right now thanks to the OG map. Fans love the nostalgia factor and it has a lot of people back on the game. Even streamers like Ninja have seen an uptick in viewers. That said, it is all coming to an end on December 2nd as a new map will be presented. Em will be the one to usher in that new era with his performance.

Eminem Is Dropping In

In the video above, Eminem got to tease this performance. As you can see, there isn't too much being given away here. Instead, fans are just going to have to play the game on December 2nd to really find out what is going on. No matter what, it should be a very interesting time for everyone involved. Hopefully, it goes off without a hitch. As we know, those Fortnite live events can be a whole lot of fun. In the past, they have featured the likes of Travis Scott, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and a whole host of others.

Let us know if you are enjoying the return of the OG map, in the comments section below. Also, will you be tuning in for this Eminem performance? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

