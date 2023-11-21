Eminem "Fortnite" Concert Reportedly Set For Next Month, Rapper Will Also Be Getting Multiple Skins

Eminem is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. The rap legend is also an icon in the pop world. Overall, there are those who still feel like he is the best ever. However, others have sullied on him in recent years thanks to weak output. Regardless, there is no doubt that Em is someone that the fans want to hear from. For now, it doesn't seem as though he is working on a new album. That said, you never know with the artist. He has been known to drop surprise albums in the past.

In fact, it seems like Em's latest move is one that will actually surprise a lot of fans. If you follow the video game sphere, you know that Fortnite just brought back the OG map. For a lot of gamers, this is a very significant development. Fortnite is massive and there is a lot of nostalgia for that 2018 map. Well, the map is going to be going away on December 2nd and the game is hosting a live event to change the map over. Based on new leaks from data miners, Eminem will be the artist performing to ring in the new Chapter.

Eminem x "Fortnite"

Moreover, there are going to be a plethora of Eminem-related skins that fans can buy. These skins can be bought with V-Bucks which is the Fortnite currency that can be bought with real money. Or, it can be earned in the game while leveling up through the Battle Pass. It remains to be seen which of these skins actually make the game once the Eminem collaboration is fully confirmed. However, if you are a fan of the artist and still play the game, then this will prove to be a huge endeavor.

