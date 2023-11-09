Fat Joe Says DJ Khaled Helped Him Secure Eminem’s Verse On The “Lean Back” Remix

Fat Joe has worked with plenty of high-profile artists over the years. But earlier this week it was revealed that one of his most substantial collaborations was set in motion by yet another iconic rap figure. Joe secured an appearance from Eminem on his song "Lean Back" and it originated from DJ Khaled. He elaborated on the story in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“When we did ‘Lean Back,’ we did it in a studio in [Khaled’s] house. I remember when it came to be remix time, I would’ve never thought I had a chance in the world of getting Eminem. He told me, ‘You could get Em.’ And I went all out and I got Eminem because Khaled had pushed me to," Joe explains. The track became an absolute smash hit. It has more than 82 million streams on Spotify despite originally being released a few years before the platform even existed. Read the entire interview below.

Fat Joe Credits DJ Khaled With Eminem Feature

Last month, news broke that Fat Joe would be dealing with a lawsuit over another one of his biggest hits. He was sued over songwriting credits for his song "All The Way Up." A rapper called Fly Havana worked on one of the original versions of the song and is suing Joe over his lack of credit and resulting payment from the final version. No news has emerged from the lawsuit in the few weeks since it was made public.

That replaced another, perhaps more directly embarrassing news story about Fat Joe in the headlines. He caught quite a lot of flak online for his appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards. While there he mispronounced the name of Sexyy Red's hit song "SkeeYee." Fans online had a bit of a field day in the wake of the award show laughing at Joe's slip up. What do you think of Fat Joe revealing DJ Khaled's role in securing a feature from Eminem? Let us know in the comment section below.

