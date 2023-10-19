Fat Joe Sued Over Writing Credit On “All The Way Up”

Fat Joe's 2016 hit song "All The Way Up" was always a major group effort. The song saw him collaborating with French Montana, Remy Ma, and Infared. It also has a number of songwriters and producers involved, but some are claiming that they never got their fair share. Miami rapper Fly Havana emerged with a claim that in 2016 he worked on the original track with Remy and Infared. Eventually, Joe was brought into the loop and the resulting song became a hit. But Fly Havana claims he was never properly paid for his contributions.

According to All Hip Hop, Havana is taking Fat Joe to court in an attempt to get his proper credit and pay as a songwriter on the track. His lawyer used a play on the title of the hit song in a statement about the suit. He claims his client's “career should have gone ‘all the way up’ after writing a major hit. Instead, defendants caused it to go all the way down.” After the claim itself had been made public for a while, it was officially approved to go to court earlier this week. Check out the resulting hit song below.

Fat Joe Sued Over "All The Way Up" Songwriting Credits

According to the report, Havana did receive some payment. He was initially given $5000 for his role in the song with the promise of more pay later. But a document presented by Joe's lawyers says that he relinquished his right to receive any more payment over the track.

Fat Joe made a huge donation last month to students in the Bronx. He donated over $100,000 in new clothes to students and surprised over 600 of them by showing up in person. He may end up having to also pay out even more money as a result of this lawsuit. What do you think of Fat Joe being sued over improper songwriting credits on his hit "All The Way Up"? Let us know in the comment section below.

