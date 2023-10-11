Fat Joe Trolled Over Sexyy Red “SkeeYee” Mispronunciation At BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe is being roasted online for mispronouncing Sexyy Red's iconic adlib, “SkeeYee,” while on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Joe hosted the annual event from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. 2023 marks Joe's second time doing so.

“Yes indeed! Shout out to DaBaby, shout out to Sexyy Red. SkeeYoo!” Joe said, as the audience cheered. The clip later began circulating on social media. “Nah bro why did Fat Joe say SKEE-YOOOUUUU LLLMMFFAAOOOOOOO," one user wrote on Twitter. Sexyy Red even commented “Man what [crying face emojis]" when The Shade Room shared the video on IG.

Fat Joe Hosts The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fat Joe speaks onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Despite Fat Joe's gaffe, Sexyy Red performed on two separate occasions during the evening. She began by opening the show with a performance of “Shake Sum’n (Remix)” with DaBaby before later returning to the stage for a solo medley of her biggest songs, including “Pound Town,” “Shake Yo Dreads” and, “SkeeYee.” The BET Hip Hop Awards performance comes amid a huge year for Sexyy Red. In addition to having "SkeeYee" climb to No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Red also recently appeared on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. She's credited alongside SZA on “Rich Baby Daddy.” After its release, she thanked the Toronto rapper for the opportunity on social media. "Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album," she wrote in a post.

Fat Joe Gives Shoutout To Sexyy Red

Nah bro why did Fat Joe say SKEE-YOOOUUUU LLLMMFFAAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6AcYiklVsM — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 11, 2023

Elsewhere at the event, Kendrick Lamar took home Hip Hop Artist of the Year while Lil Uzi Vert won Song of the Year for "Just Wanna Rock." Be on the lookout for further updates from the BET Hip Hop Awards on HotNewHipHop and check out Fat Joe's viral gaffe above.

