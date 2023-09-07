21 Savage, Cardi B & Drake Headline Nominations For 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards are taking place very soon, and we now know who are the MCs in contention for its big prizes. Moreover, the ceremony will take place in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3 and will air on the TV network a week late on October 10 at 9pm, eastern time. "This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” stated Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip-hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip-hop artistry to new heights."

On BET's website, the organization promises that "the telecast will salute 50 years of hip-hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances." Not only that, fans can vote in categories like Producer of the Year, DJ of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop Platform on Tuesday, September 12. On the page, more info about each individual award is also available. With that in mind, let's not waste more time and get into the nominees this year.

2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Leading nominations are for 21 Savage and Cardi B, who received such in 12 out of 17 categories. These include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Lyricist of the Year, and more. Other highly nominated artists include Drake (nine nominations), Burna Boy (seven), J. Cole (six), and Metro Boomin (three). Meanwhile, others like Jay-Z, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Latto, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Durk also received recognition.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other categories, nominations, and artists notable enough to highlight, but with little time to do so. For the full list of categories and nominees, check out the via link below. Considering that this is a monumental year for the genre, we only expect the best of the best to take place at this historic awards show. Stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on these artists and the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

