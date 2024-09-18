2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees: Megan Thee Stallion Leads The Pack

Today, the full list of nominees for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards was finally unveiled. The awards ceremony will air on BET on October 15 of this year and will be taped earlier that month. Once again, Fat Joe will be taking over the responsibility of hosting. This will be the NYC icon's third year in a row to do so, and fans can't wait.
“Joe Crack is back for the 3-peat, night night baby,” he declared. “It’s been a dream to host the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ the past few years and I’m looking forward to taking things to the next level in Las Vegas. We’re going to be in a new city and location, but the excitement and entertainment at the awards will be even bigger than ever.”
BET Unveils 2024 Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
Leading the pack with the most nominations this year is none other than Megan Thee Stallion with 12. These include three nods in the Best Collaboration category, one for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and more. This is no surprise, considering the major year she had with the release of her album Megan and her "Hot Girl Summer" tour. Coming in behind Meg with 11 nominations is Kendrick Lamar, who had a similarly huge year. His Drake diss tracks continue to top the charts months after their feud mostly fizzled out. He's also in the running for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and more.
Of course, behind Kendrick is Drake with eight nominations, followed by Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, and more. Check out the full list below. What do you think of this year's BET Hip Hop Awards nominees? Who are you rooting for? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Song Of The Year
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Hip-Hop Album Of The Year
American Dream, 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun, Gunna
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Utopia, Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Video
“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama,” Latto
“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Type Sh*t,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Best Collaboration
“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J Cole
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo Or Group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist Of The Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director Of The Year
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Producer Of The Year
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist
DJ Of The Year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
DJ Drama
Mustard
DJ Khaled
The Alchemist
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler Of The Year
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs
Leonard “Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me,” Killer Mike
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Precision,” Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Best International Flow
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Ghetts, UK
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa
Odumodublvck, Nigeria