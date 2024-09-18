2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees: Megan Thee Stallion Leads The Pack

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards air on October 15.

Today, the full list of nominees for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards was finally unveiled. The awards ceremony will air on BET on October 15 of this year and will be taped earlier that month. Once again, Fat Joe will be taking over the responsibility of hosting. This will be the NYC icon's third year in a row to do so, and fans can't wait.

“Joe Crack is back for the 3-peat, night night baby,” he declared. “It’s been a dream to host the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ the past few years and I’m looking forward to taking things to the next level in Las Vegas. We’re going to be in a new city and location, but the excitement and entertainment at the awards will be even bigger than ever.”

BET Unveils 2024 Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Leading the pack with the most nominations this year is none other than Megan Thee Stallion with 12. These include three nods in the Best Collaboration category, one for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and more. This is no surprise, considering the major year she had with the release of her album Megan and her "Hot Girl Summer" tour. Coming in behind Meg with 11 nominations is Kendrick Lamar, who had a similarly huge year. His Drake diss tracks continue to top the charts months after their feud mostly fizzled out. He's also in the running for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and more.

Of course, behind Kendrick is Drake with eight nominations, followed by Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, and more. Check out the full list below. What do you think of this year's BET Hip Hop Awards nominees? Who are you rooting for? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Song Of The Year

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Hip-Hop Album Of The Year

American Dream, 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake

In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red

Megan, Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun, Gunna

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Utopia, Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best Hip-Hop Video

“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama,” Latto

“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Type Sh*t,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

Best Collaboration

“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J Cole

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Duo Or Group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist Of The Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director Of The Year

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Producer Of The Year

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist

DJ Of The Year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

DJ Drama

Mustard

DJ Khaled

The Alchemist

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler Of The Year

50 Cent

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact Track

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs

Leonard “Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock

“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me,” Killer Mike

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Precision,” Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Best International Flow