Nominees
- MusicJ. Cole, 21 Savage, Drake, & More Nominated At iHeartRadio Music AwardsThe full list of nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards is here.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Should Be Banned From The 2024 Grammys, Women's Rights Group Claims"The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability," UltraViolet's statement reads.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRobert Glasper Thinks Chris Brown Dance-Off Could Solve Grammys Beef"This time around, there's only one way to do this," Robert Glasper says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Song Of The YearOut of the eight songs nominated, seven are by women.By Demi Phillips
- Music2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: Full List RevealedKendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more took home honors at the BET Hip Hop Awards. By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage, Cardi B & Drake Headline Nominations For 2023 BET Hip-Hop AwardsOther nominees include DJ Khaled, Burna Boy, J. Cole, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Latto, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Uzi Vert.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best Male R&B/Pop Artist NomineesTake a deeper look at the 2023 BET Award nominees for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist! The ceremony is soon, so let us know who you'd like to win!By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Nominees UnveiledNominees for the 2023 BET Awards have been revealed.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Cardi B, & More Up For 2023 Kids' Choice AwardsA number of the biggest artists are nominated at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé, Drake, & More Up For 2023 iHeartRadio Music AwardsThe iHeartRadio Music Award nominees have been revealed.By Cole Blake
- MusicDenzel Curry Calls Out Grammys For Best Rap Album NomineesDenzel Curry isn't happy with the nominees for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Future, & More Nominated For Best Rap Album GrammyThe list of nominees for Best Rap Album is stacked with talent.By Cole Blake
- TV"Succession," "Better Call Saul," & More Lead 2022 Emmy Awards NomineesThe nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are here.By Cole Blake
- TVThe MTV Movie & TV Awards Announce 2022 WinnersThe 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners are being announced on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Leads The Way As BET Awards Announce Nominee ListDoja Cat has received the most nominations for the 2022 BET Awards with Ari Lennox and Drake tied for second place.By Cole Blake
- MusicHere's The Full List Of Winners From The Billboard Music Awards, Including Drake, The Weeknd, & MoreA ton of the top artists in hip hop are taking home awards at the Billboard Music Awards, Sunday night.By Cole Blake