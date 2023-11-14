Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Song Of The Year

To be awarded the Song Of The Year at the Grammys is no small feat. In fact, it’s considered one of the “Big Four” for a reason -- it is a highly competitive category. At the upcoming 2024 Grammys, eight tracks will be up for the prestigious award. From the chart-topping “Kill Bill” by SZA, to Miley Cyrus’ breakup anthem, “Flowers,” it’s anyone’s guess who will win.

According to the Grammys, the Song of the Year is awarded to a song’s artist and songwriters “without regard to album sales or chart position.” The latter claim is one that can be justified by last year’s win. At the 2023 Grammys, veteran blues singer Bonnie Raitt took home the Song of the Year award for the single, “Just Like That,” which proved to be quite the controversy. Nonetheless, four out of the latest nominations have peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. This year, it’s relatively up in the air who will win, but these are the tracks competing for the award.

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

With “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift surpassed Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie to become the most nominated artist in the category, with seven nominations. However, she has yet to win the award in the past. Nonetheless, “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off her tenth album, Midnights, is undoubtedly a favorite in the category. The record-breaking single topped the charts around the world and spent eight weeks atop the Hot 100. Swift shares the nomination with her friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

“Dance The Night” - Dua Lipa

The Barbie movie was a gargantuan success. Additionally, the movie’s soundtrack also became inescapable, especially on TikTok and on the radio. The first song released from Barbie: The Album was “Dance the Night,” by Dua Lipa. The disco-fueled club staple is all about dancing the night away, despite life’s challenges. At the upcoming 2024 Grammys, it's nominated for Song of the Year, as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media. Besides Dua Lipa, Andrew Wyatt, Caroline Ailin and Mark Ronson are also up for the award for their songwriting contributions.

“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ chart-topping hit single, “Flowers” has become a newfound anthem of singlehood. Evidently, its success was going to lead to a Grammy nod, so her Song of the Year nomination comes as no surprise. Furthermore, Cyrus and the track’s producers and engineers are also up for Record of the Year, among other nominations. “Flowers” quickly became Cyrus’ biggest hit of her career, spending eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the charts around the world, including the UK, Portugal, Japan, Brazil, Canada, and more.

“Kill Bill” - SZA

SZA is officially the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2024 Grammys. The R&B songstress made history with her acclaimed sophomore album, SOS, which broke numerous records. In a similar fashion, “Kill Bill” became a monumental success. The smash hit centers on SZA’s jealousy after her ex gets with a new girl. “Kill Bill” is also nominated for Record of the Year, as well as Best R&B Performance. Moreover, the song is also the longest-running number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, spending a staggering 21 weeks in the peak position.

“Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s comeback did not disappoint her hungry fans. After the success of her debut project, Sour, her sophomore album became widely anticipated. The first single released from Guts was “Vampire,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. Overall, “Vampire” is a song about Rodrigo’s dissatisfaction with an unknown man, who treated her unfairly. The dramatic tune starts off tame, before sinking into a heavy pop-rock power ballad, and the songwriting cheekily references vampires and their lore. Rodrigo co-wrote the song with producer Dan Nigro. Furthermore, the pair are also up for the Record of the Year award for the same track.

“Butterfly” - Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste and co-writer Dan Wilson are both up for the Song of the Year award at the 2024 Grammys, for the beautiful track, “Butterfly.” The moving single was written to reference his wife’s strength amid battling a serious health condition. After several Grammy nods and wins, “Butterfly” marks Batiste’s first nomination in the Song of the Year category.

“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

Barbie: The Album is filled with many memorable tracks. Furthermore, at the 2024 Grammys, two songs from the project are up for Song of the Year. Billie Eilish’s introspective single, “What Was I Made For?” is one of the two, and is also up for Record of the Year. Like most of her accolades, she shares the nomination with her brother and longtime partner, FINNEAS, who she co-wrote the song with.

“A&W” - Lana Del Rey

“A&W” is the second single from Lana Del Rey’s ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. While the single wasn’t a commercial triumph, it was critically lauded for its experimentation and maturity. Lana Del Rey shares the nomination with Jack Antonoff, as well as singer-songwriter Sam Dew, the latter of which also contributed background vocals.

