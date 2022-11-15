Denzel Curry voiced his frustration with the Recording Academy on Twitter, Tuesday. The rapper says he can come up with 10 other projects that should’ve been nominated for Best Rap Album.

“But For The Rap Album Category I can literally Name you 10 other albums that were actually good,” Curry wrote. “Congrats to kdot and push but all that other shit come on bruh…”

The full list of nominees includes Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Pusha T for It’s Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You as well as DJ Khaled for God Did. Curry’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future didn’t make the cut.

“You should’ve been there bro,” one fan wrote back to Curry, before adding, “JID too.”

Melt My Eyez See Your Future dropped on March 25, 2022. The album peaked at #17 on the Billboard 200.

Fans also suggested Joey Bada$$’s 2000, Freddie Gibbs’ Soul Sold Separately, and Conway The Machine’s God Don’t Make Mistakes, among others.

In addition to Best Rap Album, the Recording Academy also announced the nominees for Best Rap Song. All in all, Jack Harlow and Drake are up for “Churchill Downs,” DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z for “God Did,” Kendrick Lamar with “The Heart Part 5,” Future and Drake for “Wait For U,” and Gunna, Young Thug, and Future for “Pushin P.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air on February 5 on CBS at 8:00 PM, EST.

Check out Denzel Curry’s comment regarding the nominees below.

But For The Rap Album Category I can literally Name you 10 other albums that were actually good congrats to kdot and push but all that other shit come on bruh… — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

