Denzel Curry has an album of the year contender with Melt My Eyez See The Future. The Florida rapper’s latest body of work captures practically every reason why he’s one of the most well-rounded MCs in the game right now.

This morning, the rapper blessed fans with the official extended edition of the project. The second volume of the project consists of several reworked songs fro the original tracklist, dubbed, “Cold Blooded Soul Version.” Additionally, he locks in with Zacari for “Chrome Hearts” and shares “Larger Than Life.”

The “Cold Blooded Soul Version” of the original records are one-take performances that showcase his raw skillset.

The extended edition of his new project comes days after he released the video for “X-Wing,” which you can check out below.

Peep Melt My Eyez See Your Future (Deluxe) below.