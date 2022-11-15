Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more high-profile artists are nominated for the Best Rap Album award at this year’s Grammys. Additionally, Gunna and Young Thug could take won a Grammy while imprisoned on racketeering charges.

For Best Rap Album, the full list of nominees includes Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Pusha T for It’s Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You as well as DJ Khaled for God Did.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Of those nominated, Lamar has had the most success in the past. He’s been up for 39 awards while taking home 14 of them. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. It moved 295,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

As for Gunna and Young Thug, the two are up for Best Rap Song. Gunna’s track “Pushin P,” which also features Future, is among the nominees.

Best Rap Song options are just as star-studded as Best Rap Album. All in all, Jack Harlow and Drake are up for “Churchill Downs,” DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z for “God Did,” Kendrick Lamar with “The Heart Part 5,” and Future and Drake for “Wait For U.”

Despite being celebrated for their songwriting capabilities, Gunna and Thug will have their lyrics used against them in court during the upcoming trial. The decision by Georgia prosecutors has been highly controversial. The move has even sparked states like California to ban the use of song lyrics in court.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air on February 5 on CBS at 8:00 PM, EST.

