Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B & More Nominated For 2026 Rap Grammys

Just about a month ago, hip-hop fans learned of what rappers submitted for the 2026 Grammys, whether it was in rap categories, general fields, or other competitions. Thanks to the Recording Academy's Friday (November 7) livestream, we now have the full list of official nominations to go over, and they are very interesting.

First, the Best Rap Album Grammy nominations this year is a pretty predictable list. Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA, GloRilla's GLORIOUS, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, and JID's God Does Like Ugly all made the cut. Unsurprisingly, you will see many of these names pop up again in the other categories.

Furthermore, here are the picks for Best Rap Song. Kendrick's "tv off" with Lefty Gunplay, Glo's "TGIF," Tyler's "Sticky" with Glo, Lil Wayne, and Sexyy Red, and Pusha T and Malice's "The Birds Don't Sing" with John Legend and Voices Of Fire represent the aforementioned names. Doechii's "Anxiety" also got a nod.

In the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, nominations went to K.Dot and SZA's "luther" and J.I.D.'s "Wholeheartedly" with Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK. In addition, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" got a nod, a cut from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative $ome $exy $ongs 4 U record. Terrace Martin, Kenyon Dixon, and Rapsody got a nomination for "WeMaj," and Fridayy and Meek Mill secured one for "Proud Of Me."

As for Best Rap Performance, we have "tv off" and "Anxiety" again, plus the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips" from Clipse. Cardi B got a nomination for "Outside" and Tyler, The Creator's Teezo Touchdown collab "Darling, I" also secured a nomination.

Grammys Rap Nominees

However, hip-hop also has some representation in the general fields. Doechii's "Anxiety" and Kendrick and SZA's "luther" are up for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, whereas Let God Sort Em Out, GNX, and CHROMAKOPIA are up for Album Of The Year. Elsewhere, Sounwave's work on GNX got him a nomination for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical. SZA and Kendrick Lamar's "30 For 30" is in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Tyler, The Creator's DON'T TAP THE GLASS is up for Best Alternative Music Album.