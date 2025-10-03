Kendrick Lamar's Official Grammys Submissions For 2026 Revealed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 430 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Grammys Submissions 2026 Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. © Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar already won big last year, but he "opened his mouth" again with the "GNX" album and other collaborations under his belt.

While we've been talking about the victory lap of Kendrick Lamar for over a year now, it seems like this era will finally, for real this time, come to a close. That's because his final offerings in the post-Drake battle era – his GNX album and his newest SZA, Playboi Carti, and Clipse collaborations – are now leading his 2026 Grammys campaign.

Kurrco caught the Compton lyricist's reported submissions for Grammy Award nominations consideration this year on Twitter, and they are extensive. After all, if he wins four awards this year (raising his total to 26), he would surpass Jay-Z as the most awarded hip-hop artist in Recording Academy history... As long as Hov doesn't win any this year.

Specifically, the big contender here is GNX itself, whose Left Gunplay collaboration "tv off" was submitted for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. "luther" with SZA seeks Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video nominations. As for the LP as a whole, its submissions are in the Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories.

Then, there are Kendrick Lamar's other collaborations in this eligibility period. These include "30 For 30" with his Grand National tour colleague for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, "Chains & Whips" with Clipse for Best Rap Performance, "GOOD CREDIT" with Playboi Carti for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, and "BACKD00R" with Carti for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

Kendrick Lamar Grammys

We will see which nominations Kendrick Lamar secures; getting none seems impossible considering his scale and track record. Not every single submission will make the final list of nominees, but this broad approach (which plenty of other artists are also doing or rejecting) should make for a few wins.

His possible nomination in a total of 11 categories make his chances to become hip-hop's most Grammy-est titan quite solid. Does K.Dot deserve this? We'll leave that debate up to the fans. It's not like they ever stopped having the Drake conversation or criticizing either artist separately. We will see what happens on February 1 next year.

Read More: Young Thug Claims Drake’s Impact Tops Kendrick Lamar’s

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & Drake Are In A Tight Race For The Best Selling Album Of 2025 8.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour At Sofi Stadium Made Him First Rapper To Break New Touring Record 49.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Dominates The VMAs With 10 Nominations 1.6K
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour 3.2K
Comments 0