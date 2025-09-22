Memphis Bleek Jokes He Would've Defended Drake In Kendrick Lamar Beef For A Verse

BY Cole Blake 1058 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Memphis Bleek "Apt 3D" Album Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Memphis Bleek attends Memphis Bleek "Apt 3D" Album Listening Party on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Memphis Bleek also argued that the feud won't be career-ending for Drake, noting the success of his recent single, "Nokia."

Memphis Bleek says he would've come to Drake's defense in his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar had he gotten a verse from the Toronto rapper. He reflected on the beef during a new interview with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast.

Bleek began by explaining that he's been the recipient of many diss tracks over the years, joking that The Game has made 40 of them. "I'm never gonna take him to court," he said, referencing Drake's decision to sue Universal Music Group for defamation. "I hope it wasn't his decision. You know how sometimes lawyers make decisions... Rap beef in court? Should've been some physical altercation for that. They both my guys. Drake got 10 diamonds. He been on Billboard longer than anybody. Then you got Kendrick, who is just amazing, phenomenal."

From there, he noted that he doesn't see the loss as career-ending for Drake. "I don't think this is career-ending like a lot of people say. I feel like Drake can definitely come back from this. As you seem he just dropped a super smash in 'Nokia,'" he said.

When Shannon noted how many of Drake's former collaborators turned on him, Bleek joked: "He should've gave me a verse. I would've been on the frontline with you." On a more serious note, he suggested: "People gonna use you for what they need you for and then when they done with you they gonna put you back because they don't need you no more... This game is dirty."

Read More: Memphis Bleek Has A Killer Theory On Why Jay-Z Stopped Rapping

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the beef with Drake by mentioning him on Future and Metro Boomin's fiery track, "Like That," in 2024. From there, the two sides traded diss tracks for several weeks. Eventually, Lamar put an end to the beef by dropping the climactic single, "Not Like Us."

Drake ended up taking legal action against Universal Music Group, accusing them of artificially boosting the sales of the song in an alleged effort to devalue his brand amid their contract negotiations. UMG has denied the allegations.

Read More: The Alchemist Seemingly Hints At A New Jay-Z Album During “Drink Champs” Interview

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Arizona Republic Music Wiz Khalifa Throws Some Shade At Drake For His "Not Like Us" Petitions 2.6K
Texas Black Expo Corporate Awards Luncheon Featuring Shannon Sharpe Music Shannon Sharpe's Kendrick Lamar And Drake Stance Leads To An Admission From John Cena 3.1K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.2K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Shockingly Admits He's Been Copying Drake's Flow For Years 3.3K
Comments 0