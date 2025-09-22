Memphis Bleek says he would've come to Drake's defense in his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar had he gotten a verse from the Toronto rapper. He reflected on the beef during a new interview with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast.

Bleek began by explaining that he's been the recipient of many diss tracks over the years, joking that The Game has made 40 of them. "I'm never gonna take him to court," he said, referencing Drake's decision to sue Universal Music Group for defamation. "I hope it wasn't his decision. You know how sometimes lawyers make decisions... Rap beef in court? Should've been some physical altercation for that. They both my guys. Drake got 10 diamonds. He been on Billboard longer than anybody. Then you got Kendrick, who is just amazing, phenomenal."

From there, he noted that he doesn't see the loss as career-ending for Drake. "I don't think this is career-ending like a lot of people say. I feel like Drake can definitely come back from this. As you seem he just dropped a super smash in 'Nokia,'" he said.

When Shannon noted how many of Drake's former collaborators turned on him, Bleek joked: "He should've gave me a verse. I would've been on the frontline with you." On a more serious note, he suggested: "People gonna use you for what they need you for and then when they done with you they gonna put you back because they don't need you no more... This game is dirty."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the beef with Drake by mentioning him on Future and Metro Boomin's fiery track, "Like That," in 2024. From there, the two sides traded diss tracks for several weeks. Eventually, Lamar put an end to the beef by dropping the climactic single, "Not Like Us."