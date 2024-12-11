Wiz Khalifa Throws Some Shade At Drake For His "Not Like Us" Petitions

BYZachary Horvath771 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wiz Khalifa performs at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wiz gave his thoughts on the matter on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."

It's no secret how most of the hip-hop world and fans alike are feeling about Drake right now. It really is a "20 V 1," as almost everyone is completely against him for filing two pre-action petitions. They both involve UMG, as well as Spotify and iHeartRadio, and he's accusing them of artificially boosting play of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Most of the damage is looking to be done to UMG though, as Drake is also accusing them of defamation for allowing the diss track to drop. As you all are aware by now, Lamar throws some pedophilic allegations his way on it.

After filing the first petition to New York and the other to Texas last month, there are now hearing dates for both. According to XXL, his court date involving Spotify and UMG will take place next year on January 16 at the New York Supreme Court. As for the defamation issue, that hearing date is much sooner. In fact, it's coming up on December 19. It's worth noting that none of these have gone to the extent of a lawsuit just yet, as Drake and his legal reps are still trying to gather more information to back his claims.

Read More: Andrew Schulz Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Paying People To Protest His Comedy Show

Wiz Khalifa Gets Fans To Laugh At His Sly Drake Diss

Regardless of how you want to classify them, though, the response to them has been not so nice, as we said. Most of the attention has shifted to Jay-Z's recent allegations as of late, but the topic is still very much a hot one. So, it comes as no surprise that Shannon Sharpe recently spoke about it on his Club Shay Shay platform. He did so with Wiz Khalifa, his latest guest on the show.

Overall, he's not shocked that Drake would do such a thing. In interview, he recognizes that he's a musician and a businessman, and a smart one at that. He especially feels that way in terms of the latter, saying, "If he's not in the public eye winning musically, he's going to get a win wherever he can. I mean it's just the smart thing to do... [Drake] is playing it exactly how he's supposed to." However, people are clipping one part of that conversation and running with it. They are of the belief that Wiz Khalifa actually disses Drake instead. It happens when Sharpe asks if Wiz believes he took it to far by suing Lamar. To that, he said, "Nah it sound like a Drake move to me." You can take it how you want, but we disagree slightly.

Read More: Social Media Influencer Alleges Drake Scammed $2 Million Out Of Him On DJ Akademiks' Stream

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...