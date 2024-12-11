Wiz Khalifa Throws Some Shade At Drake For His "Not Like Us" Petitions

Wiz gave his thoughts on the matter on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."

It's no secret how most of the hip-hop world and fans alike are feeling about Drake right now. It really is a "20 V 1," as almost everyone is completely against him for filing two pre-action petitions. They both involve UMG, as well as Spotify and iHeartRadio, and he's accusing them of artificially boosting play of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Most of the damage is looking to be done to UMG though, as Drake is also accusing them of defamation for allowing the diss track to drop. As you all are aware by now, Lamar throws some pedophilic allegations his way on it.

After filing the first petition to New York and the other to Texas last month, there are now hearing dates for both. According to XXL, his court date involving Spotify and UMG will take place next year on January 16 at the New York Supreme Court. As for the defamation issue, that hearing date is much sooner. In fact, it's coming up on December 19. It's worth noting that none of these have gone to the extent of a lawsuit just yet, as Drake and his legal reps are still trying to gather more information to back his claims.

Wiz Khalifa Gets Fans To Laugh At His Sly Drake Diss

Regardless of how you want to classify them, though, the response to them has been not so nice, as we said. Most of the attention has shifted to Jay-Z's recent allegations as of late, but the topic is still very much a hot one. So, it comes as no surprise that Shannon Sharpe recently spoke about it on his Club Shay Shay platform. He did so with Wiz Khalifa, his latest guest on the show.