50 Cent Reveals Drake's Hilarious Opp List Which Includes Anthony Fantano, Kick Streamers, And Red Pill Podcasters

Drake has a lot of enemies.

50 Cent and Drake are two of the biggest hip-hop artists ever, and they both know what it means to have mainstream success. Furthermore, they both know what it is like to have a lot of enemies. Fif has developed a ton of foes throughout the course of his career. However, he has rarely lost a beef and it is because of his trollish nature. He can easily disarm you with jokes and incessant ridicule. Meanwhile, Drake has even more enemies than Fif, but he hasn't been able to neutralize them like he has in the past.

Recently, 50 Cent was on Big Boy where he spoke on a whole bunch of topics. From Jay-Z to Diddy to Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Fif was on another level, as per usual. One part of the interview is starting to garner quite a bit of attention online. Below, you can see the moment in which 50 Cent held up a paper that contained a long list of names. As Fif describes, these names are all of Drake's opps that he has accumulated over the years.

50 Cent Shows That Drake Has Beef With Everyone

On the surface, the concept of this would not be so funny. However, it is the names that appear here that are truly hilarious. Okay sure, there are some rappers here which makes a lot of sense. Moreover, there are some massive institutions which is also pretty reasonable, all things considered. The funniest parts of the list are the ones that include YouTubers such as Anthony Fantano, Shawn Cee, and Scru Face Jean. Meanwhile, Red Pill YouTubers like Myron Gaines are also featured here.