50 Cent Finally Explains His History With Jay-Z & Diddy Following Their Rape Allegation

His answers may shock you.

There's a possibility that we have been reading into 50 Cent's feelings toward Jay-Z and Diddy all wrong. According to AllHipHop, the G-Unit head honcho made an appearance recently on Big Boy's platform to discuss this very topic and his answers seem to be 100 percent authentic. They may also catch you off guard too, because they certainly did for us. If you have even been loosely following Fif, especially on social media, you may know that he usually doesn't have the nicest things to say about either mogul. In general, he never misses the opportunity to troll either of them But, sometimes, he will really push the envelope. For example, very recently, Fif made a pretty savage joke after Jay-Z was seen at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King which stars Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

"Jay said they said I raped a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mustafa. LOL," he wrote. It's been met with harsh criticism from the internet, and rightfully so. As for Diddy, he's been constantly commenting and taunting him throughout the Bad Boy Records case. But despite all of his 50 Cent's devious (sometimes disrespectful) behavior toward them, he claims to not have any real issues with either of them.

50 Cent Sets The Record Straight On His Relationships With Hov & Puff

In terms of Puff, he says, "I haven’t had issues with Puff where I don’t like him. I don’t like things that he would do that make me uncomfortable." Then, shortly after answering that, he moved right into Jay-Z. "It’s definitely not that," meaning that 50 doesn't really have much of a beef with Hov. "It’s just being competitive," he said.