50 Cent Finally Explains His History With Jay-Z & Diddy Following Their Rape Allegation

There's a possibility that we have been reading into 50 Cent's feelings toward Jay-Z and Diddy all wrong. According to AllHipHop, the G-Unit head honcho made an appearance recently on Big Boy's platform to discuss this very topic and his answers seem to be 100 percent authentic. They may also catch you off guard too, because they certainly did for us. If you have even been loosely following Fif, especially on social media, you may know that he usually doesn't have the nicest things to say about either mogul. In general, he never misses the opportunity to troll either of them But, sometimes, he will really push the envelope. For example, very recently, Fif made a pretty savage joke after Jay-Z was seen at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King which stars Beyonce and Blue Ivy.
"Jay said they said I raped a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mustafa. LOL," he wrote. It's been met with harsh criticism from the internet, and rightfully so. As for Diddy, he's been constantly commenting and taunting him throughout the Bad Boy Records case. But despite all of his 50 Cent's devious (sometimes disrespectful) behavior toward them, he claims to not have any real issues with either of them.
50 Cent Sets The Record Straight On His Relationships With Hov & Puff
In terms of Puff, he says, "I haven’t had issues with Puff where I don’t like him. I don’t like things that he would do that make me uncomfortable." Then, shortly after answering that, he moved right into Jay-Z. "It’s definitely not that," meaning that 50 doesn't really have much of a beef with Hov. "It’s just being competitive," he said.
In fact, he even went as far as to wish the Roc Nation founder well during this difficult time. "I just hope things are all right for him internally. I mean at the crib. Because in the statement they mentioned his daughter being old enough to… ‘cuz she about 13. So it’s the same age as these kids they saying he did something to." Fif added later on that he feels that the rape allegation against both of them (as well as the hundreds against Diddy) are unfortunately enough to tarnish their images. "The damage is already done by the allegation itself," he said. It will up to you all if you believe him, but on the surface, he seems to have no malicious intent when's he typing up his social media posts.