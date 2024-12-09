DJ Akademiks Implores That Drake Needs To Remain Quiet Amid Jay-Z's Rape Allegation

People don't get why he's dragging The Boy into this.

Drake is now a major talking point within the discourse surrounding Jay-Z's recent rape allegation thanks to DJ Akademiks. The rap media pundit has been intensely discussing this recent bombshell report of Hov allegedly sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl. The Jane Doe is accusing now the Roc Nation founder of the same act after initially only including Diddy in the October suit. Tony Buzbee, who's been representing over 100 alleged victims in the latter's case, re-filed it over the weekend. There have been a lot of shocked individuals online since the news hit, including one 50 Cent. Fif never been tight with Jay-Z, so he took the time to poke fun at him on IG.

"Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl? 😟I’m just asking for a friend!" Some are taking this as a genuine question from 50 Cent, but others feel they are reading right through him. The G-Unit boss loves to taunt his foes, so it's reasonable to think that he would laughing at Jay-Z. This is something that DJ Akademiks is strongly encouraging Drake not to do right now.

DJ Akademiks Continues To Cause Debate Amid Jay-Z's Lawsuit

For some reason, he's been looking to make loose connections fit with this Jay-Z story and Drizzy is one of them. Ak believes the Canadian superstar should just remain quiet, most likely because of the pedophile claims on Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." We say that because the clip above only shows but so much. However, Ak and Wack 100 were also discussing the 2010 concert in Colorado in which Drake was in awe over a 17-year-old girl.