DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Rely On Technicalities For Latest Defense Of Drake Amid Pedophilia Allegations

DJ Akademiks is once-again finding a way to defend Drake.

DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 have once again discussed the pedophilia allegations Kendrick Lamar leveled against Drake during their ongoing feud. Speaking about the topic during a livestream on Sunday night, they brought up the 2010 video of Drake bringing a girl on stage and kissing her before learning she was only 17 years old. The two noted that the clip took place during a concert in Denver, Colorado, where the legal age of consent is 17.

"I know this. I know all the states," Wack exclaimed during the stream. After Ak then noted that Drake didn't "technically" do anything wrong, Wack theorized that Drake might be impacted by the federal age of consent being 18 years old. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) haven't been impressed with the defense strategy. "If you gotta defend the girls you mess with on a technicality, you’ve officially lost the plot," one user responded to the clip. Another wrote: "People glossing over the fact that there doesn’t have to be a legal implication of being a pdf file. It’s simply being attracted to children. So him telling a child 'I like the way your breasts feel against my chest' AFTER she tells him her age is pretty indefensible."

Drake Attends Thunder-Rockets' NBA Game

Dec 1, 2021. Oklahoma City. Oklahoma. USA; Rapper, singer, and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Drake recently took legal action against Univeral Music Group, accusing them of defamation for not stopping the release of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." On the hit song, he raps, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," as well as, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor." He also alleged that the company artificially boosted the sales of the song. UMG has denied both accusations.

