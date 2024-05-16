Drake Could Sue Kendrick Lamar For Alleged Defamation Over “Pedophile” Accusation, Wack 100 & DJ Vlad Theorize

It goes without saying that one of the biggest bombs Kendrick Lamar dropped on Drake throughout their lyrical feud was the allegation that he and his OVO Sound colleagues are pedophiles on "Not Like Us." As expected, the claim earned big reactions from social media users, who proceeded to dig up various questionable moments from Drake's past. Almost immediately, a clip of the Canadian performer onstage with a 17-year-old girl resurfaced and began to make its rounds online.

In the clip, Drake thirsts over the teenager before asking her age. When she told him she was 17, he acted surprised, but still went on to hug and kiss her before she left. For obvious reasons, the clip has left many viewers disturbed. According to Wack 100, however, it doesn't prove that Drake is a "pedophile."

Wack 100 & DJ Vlad Say Kendrick Lamar's Allegations "Could Definitely Hurt" Drake's Career

During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Wack 100 weighed in on Kendrick's accusations, arguing that Drake "definitely" has grounds to take legal action. Vlad alleged that Kendrick's "pedophile" claim is "defamation," claiming that a lawsuit might not be off the table. "Because it could definitely hurt him," Wack 100 said. Wack went on to explain why he decided to share the clip of Drake and the 17-year-old. He says that he only did so to show people what Kendrick was referring to. Wack also notes that while Drake's behavior in the clip was "distasteful," it doesn't make him a criminal.

He alleges that the moment was filmed in Colorado, where the age of consent is 17. Wack adds that though the federal age of consent is 18, the statute of limitations has passed, meaning that Drake is legally in the clear. What do you think of DJ Vlad and Wack 100 claiming that Drake could file a lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

