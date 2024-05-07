Joe Budden Questions Drake’s “Teenage Fever” Lyrics In Resurfaced Clip Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar unleashed on Drake with yet another diss track, "Not Like Us." On it, the Compton-born performer accuses Drake of being a pedophile, which he's since denied in his response, "The Heart Part 6." Of course, the allegations have sparked some serious conversation regardless, with social media sleuths going out of their way to find any potentially questionable piece of Drizzy's past.

Recently, for example, X users dug up an old clip of Joe Budden dissecting the lyrics to Drake's track "Teenage Fever" from his 2017 mixtape, More Life. In a clip making its rounds online, Budden insinuates that Drake could have been rapping about a teenager on the song, though Rory and Mal seemed to disagree. "Y'all gonna look back one day and say, 'Ah, it was right there,'" Budden says.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss Leave DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Impressed

Joe Budden's Breakdown Of Drake's "Teenage Fever"

Budden has since made it clear who believes came out on top in the battle, calling Kendrick the clear winner if it's over. According to him, Drake sounded "exhausted" on "The Heart Part 6," and the song left him less than impressed. "I'm over it... Drake sounds exhausted... I want the battle to end after 'Not Like Us' ... I learned today I like Drake on offense and not defense," he explained.

Drake's not the only artist fending off predator allegations nowadays, however. Recently, some old alleged Tweets from Metro Boomin also resurfaced online. "She might be young but she ready," one from 2014 reads. "I'm tryna tell #oomf that age ain't nothing but a number," another from 2011 says. He addressed these in a since-deleted post last night. "I can't be a pedophile at 15 n***a," he wrote, though based on the dates, he would have been at least 17. "#NoPedo." What do you think of Joe Budden's breakdown of Drake's track "Teenage Fever" resurfacing after Kendrick Lamar accused him of being a pedophile? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Claims Drake Got "Punched In The Face" By Kendrick Lamar Diss

[Via]