Joe Budden Claims Drake Got "Punched In The Face" By Kendrick Lamar Diss

Joe Budden is always good for a soundbite. He's been tracking the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef since day one, and has made it clear that he has admiration for both artists. He was complimentary of Drake's diss song "Push Ups," and even "Taylor Made Freestyle," but he also praised Lamar when he put out the scathing "Euphoria" response. Lamar brought six minutes of mayhem to the table, and Budden feels as though he won the first round. That being said, Budden is excited to see what Drake does next.

Joe Budden called DJ Akademiks during a live stream on April 30. The two men debated the merits of both diss tracks, but the former came down as pro-Kendrick Lamar. He felt the Compton emcee raised the bar as the beef transitions to the second record. Budden's ruling was by no means a slight against Drake, though. In fact, the podcaster is excited to see how the 6 God responds. In his estimation, Drake finally has an opponent who can test his abilities and his toughness as a rapper.

"I want to see Drake bleed," Budden asserted. "I want to know how my favorites respond to getting punched in the face. Love Drake, and I'm gonna love him more if he do what he need to do."

Joe Budden Wants To See Drake "Bleed" In Battle

Budden posited that Drake has had a "smooth ride" throughout his career, and is finally being challenged by someone who can compete in his commercial arena. The podcaster claims the Pusha T feud has been the only bump in the Toronto rapper's career, which means there's an aspect of Drake's artistry that fans haven't seen yet. "The a n**ga in front of you now that you have to respect even if you don't like him," Budden added. "Finish your food. I come from the finish your food era. This ain't Meek Mill no more."

This is a sentiment that Budden has expressed before. He's questioned Drake in the past, and even put out diss tracks against the "God's Plan" rapper back when he was an artist. He even doubted whether Drake would respond to Lamar's original "Like That" diss in March, and was pleasantly surprised when "Push Ups" dropped. Budden wants Drake to keep impressing him, and by extension, the fans, in round two.

