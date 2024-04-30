Kendrick Lamar Fans Theorize This "Euphoria" Lyric References Drake's Alleged Sexual Assault Payout

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar dropped an absolute bomb when he shared "euphoria." The 6 minute song was a response track to Drake's disses "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Kendrick was nothing if not thorough in his response, taking aim at just about any facet of Drake's life and career you can imagine. It's given fans a lot to pour over throughout the day and the revelations are coming in waves. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted a lyric a few hours after the song dropped that they've got a bold theory to try and explain.

The lyric initially doesn't make a whole ton of sense within the context of the song. "Have you ever paid five-hundred thousand to like an open case," it reads. But fans think they figured out what Kendrick was referring to. A tweet with nearly 60k linked the song to an old story about Drake from back in 2019. As the story goes, Drake was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on his Boy Meets World tour in 2017. He eventually admitted to having consensual sex with the woman while denying all the allegations of anything nonconsensual having occurred. The two parties eventually settled the suit out of court for an alleged $350k. Whether that's specifically what Kendrick was referencing or not isn't clear yet. Check out the tweet making the connection below.

Before fans even got to the alleged sexual assault lyric, they digested some of the other names that come up in the diss track. Kendrick poked fun at Drake's association with Sexyy Red, compared the snitching he could do to Gunna's testimony, and even brought up Pusha T, who Drake famously beefed with back in 2018 after the release of his album Daytona.

Do you agree with the Kendrick fans theorizing that the open case bar is about Drake settling a sexual assault allegation? What's your favorite lyrics from his new Drake diss track "euphoria?" Let us know in the comment section below.

