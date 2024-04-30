Kendrick Lamar's Name Mix-Up In New Diss Track "Euphoria" Goes Viral

BYLavender Alexandria817 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance
Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Two names getting mixed up got in the way of a hard-hitting bar.

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar added yet another captivating chapter to his beef with Drake that first began last month. Drake's response track "Push Ups" just debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100 earlier this week. Kendrick saw an otherwise uneventful Tuesday morning as the best time to surprise drop a response track to the song called "euphoria." The track is more than six minutes and features almost exclusively on tearing Drake down through a variety of different disses. While there are numerous cutting bars and name drops fans have honed in on, one particular mistake has also gotten quite a bit of attention.

In one lyric from the song, Kendrick makes quite a hilarious mix up. "Am I battlin' ghost or AI? N*gga feelin' like Joel Osteen, Funny, he was in a film called "AI," And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him" a lyric from the song reads. Subsequently, attentive fans noticed right away that he says the wrong name in the track. He's making a reference to Haley Joel Osment, who acted in the films AI and The Sixth Sense. It's a sharply written bar referencing Drake's use of AI to recreate Tupac and Snoop Dogg's voice in his second Kendrick diss track. Unfortunately, Kendrick confuses Osment for controversial televangelist Joel Osteen. Fans who noticed the mistake quickly took to social media to point it out.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar Confuses Child Actor And Televangelist

Elsewhere in the song, Kendrick makes no mistakes about who he's discussing. He brings up Sexyy Red to make jokes about Drake's sexuality. He brings up Gunna and references his snitching allegations. And he also mentions Pusha T, who Drake famously beefed with in 2018. Additionally, Kendrick even queried some from Push's "Story Of Adidon" diss by taking shots at Drake's fatherhood.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar confusing Haley Joel Osment with Joel Osteen in his new diss track "euphoria?" How much do you think the mistake discounts the particular line it was included in? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY CelebrationMusicYNW Melly Name Drop On Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Gets Fans Out Of Their Seats848
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar Claims Drake Sent A Cease & Desist Over "Like That" In New "Euphoria" Diss Track1.7K
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDrake "Taylor Made" Freestyle: Did He Cross A Line With AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg?2.0K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOWMusicKendrick Lamar Taunts Drake By Making Callback To Pusha T Beef On Surprise Diss Track826