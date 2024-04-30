Kendrick Lamar's Name Mix-Up In New Diss Track "Euphoria" Goes Viral

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar added yet another captivating chapter to his beef with Drake that first began last month. Drake's response track "Push Ups" just debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100 earlier this week. Kendrick saw an otherwise uneventful Tuesday morning as the best time to surprise drop a response track to the song called "euphoria." The track is more than six minutes and features almost exclusively on tearing Drake down through a variety of different disses. While there are numerous cutting bars and name drops fans have honed in on, one particular mistake has also gotten quite a bit of attention.

In one lyric from the song, Kendrick makes quite a hilarious mix up. "Am I battlin' ghost or AI? N*gga feelin' like Joel Osteen, Funny, he was in a film called "AI," And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him" a lyric from the song reads. Subsequently, attentive fans noticed right away that he says the wrong name in the track. He's making a reference to Haley Joel Osment, who acted in the films AI and The Sixth Sense. It's a sharply written bar referencing Drake's use of AI to recreate Tupac and Snoop Dogg's voice in his second Kendrick diss track. Unfortunately, Kendrick confuses Osment for controversial televangelist Joel Osteen. Fans who noticed the mistake quickly took to social media to point it out.

Kendrick Lamar Confuses Child Actor And Televangelist

Elsewhere in the song, Kendrick makes no mistakes about who he's discussing. He brings up Sexyy Red to make jokes about Drake's sexuality. He brings up Gunna and references his snitching allegations. And he also mentions Pusha T, who Drake famously beefed with in 2018. Additionally, Kendrick even queried some from Push's "Story Of Adidon" diss by taking shots at Drake's fatherhood.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar confusing Haley Joel Osment with Joel Osteen in his new diss track "euphoria?" How much do you think the mistake discounts the particular line it was included in? Let us know in the comment section below.

