Video Of White Kendrick Lamar Fan Saying N-Word Onstage With Him Resurfaces Amid Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar's disses towards Drake on "euphoria" are sometimes imperfect, such as the Joel Osteen and Haley Joel Osment mix-up. But even that still makes sense (at least, a little bit), and there are other criticisms against the diss track that, while valid, don't hold up under a ton of scrutiny. For one, a clip resurfaced on the Internet of a white fan rapping the n-word onstage with K.Dot during his performance of "m.A.A.d. city," which is -– or rather, was -– a staple of many of his live shows. The reason why it's relevant to bring up is because of the final shot that he took at Drizzy on his new song: "We don't want to hear you say n***a no more."

Furthermore, many called out the hypocrisy that this seemingly suggests, but other fans quickly brought up that Kendrick Lamar already addressed this very same conflict on his 2022 track "Auntie Diaries." However, the viral instance that he referred to on that song about how he "let a white girl say n***a" happened in 2018, and wasn't this particular clip. It's also important to note that this footage below, seemingly from much earlier on in his career, ends abruptly, so we don't know if there is more context or something that the rapper might've said afterwards. Back to that 2018 incident, though, the white fan said the n-word while rapping the chorus to "m.A.A.d. city" (just like this older clip), Kendrick stopped the music and corrected her, and then allowed her to go on after she apologized.

Kendrick Lamar Performs Alongside White Fan Who Says The N-Word: Watch

Within the context of "Auntie Diaries," Kendrick Lamar referred to that 2018 moment as a way to call out his own hypocrisy for using the f-slur in relation to the LGBTQIA2+ community. Either everyone can say anything or folks should actually hold others accountable for the bigotry, discrimination, and violent history that their words perpetuate. But let's also be very clear: this article has been a lot of explaining, something that Drake also deserves as far as misconceptions spreading about his racial identity, his upbringing, and his place in the rap game. Needless to say, both fanbases are definitely reaching occasionally to try to discredit the other.

Meanwhile, there's a good chance that Drake will probably try to flip this against Kendrick Lamar in whatever he cooks up in response to "euphoria." After all, both have done a decent job so far of retorting to each and every point that their opponent makes on wax. What's more is that neither has really dropped "the bomb" yet, something that we don't even know is a possibility against two titans of their stature and career history. But anything's possible, so we'll see how this argument holds up in the discourse.

