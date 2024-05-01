Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With "10 Things I Hate About You" Clip

Drake got what he wanted. Once the feuding flood gates were opened with Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse, Drake has had a field day trolling him. He's dropped two diss tracks, poked fun at Lamar's pgLang manager, and even used the voice of AI-2Pac to hurry his opponent up. Lamar finally clapped back with "Euphoria" on April 30, and true to form, the 6 God has jokes. Drake got on Instagram the evening the song dropped and used a film clip to express how unimpressed he is.

The film in question is 10 Things I Hate About You, and the clip in question sees the female lead list off all the thing she hates about her love interest. "I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut her hair," she says. "I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare." The clip runs 32 seconds in length, but the longer it goes on, the more emotional the character becomes. In the film, the character realizes that she's still in love with the person she's describing. "I hate it when you're not around, and when you don't call," she adds.

Drake Uses The Film To Mock K. Dot's Rhyme Scheme

Drake really turns up the trolling by posting two emojis over the clip: a broken heart and a winking face. The rapper is alluding to the chorus of Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria." In a style similar to that of the crying character in 10 Things I Hate About You, Lamar rattles off the things he despises about Drake. "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk," he raps. "I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way you sneak diss." Drake is basically dismissing Lamar's approach and alluding to the fact that Lamar is spending way more time than he should thinking about him.

This is not the first time Drake has used a film clip to troll an opponent. The rapper told Metro Boomin to shut his a*s up and make some drums on "Push Ups," then posted a clip of Drumline on his IG Story. The rapper likes to sneak film references into his bars, so this approach should come as no surprise. He told DJ Akademiks that a Kendrick Lamar response will be coming "soon."

