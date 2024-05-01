Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With "10 Things I Hate About You" Clip

BYDanilo Castro164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia Flyers
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 20: Drake applauds the play on the floor. oronto Raptors vs Philadelphia Flyers in 1st half action of NBA Playoffs, Round One series at ScotiaBank Arena. Philadelphia leads the series 2-0.. Toronto Star/Steve Russell (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Drake decided to poke fun at K. Dot's emotional diss.

Drake got what he wanted. Once the feuding flood gates were opened with Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse, Drake has had a field day trolling him. He's dropped two diss tracks, poked fun at Lamar's pgLang manager, and even used the voice of AI-2Pac to hurry his opponent up. Lamar finally clapped back with "Euphoria" on April 30, and true to form, the 6 God has jokes. Drake got on Instagram the evening the song dropped and used a film clip to express how unimpressed he is.

The film in question is 10 Things I Hate About You, and the clip in question sees the female lead list off all the thing she hates about her love interest. "I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut her hair," she says. "I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare." The clip runs 32 seconds in length, but the longer it goes on, the more emotional the character becomes. In the film, the character realizes that she's still in love with the person she's describing. "I hate it when you're not around, and when you don't call," she adds.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Theorize This "Euphoria" Lyric References Drake's Alleged Sexual Assault Payout

Drake Uses The Film To Mock K. Dot's Rhyme Scheme

Drake really turns up the trolling by posting two emojis over the clip: a broken heart and a winking face. The rapper is alluding to the chorus of Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria." In a style similar to that of the crying character in 10 Things I Hate About You, Lamar rattles off the things he despises about Drake. "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk," he raps. "I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way you sneak diss." Drake is basically dismissing Lamar's approach and alluding to the fact that Lamar is spending way more time than he should thinking about him.

This is not the first time Drake has used a film clip to troll an opponent. The rapper told Metro Boomin to shut his a*s up and make some drums on "Push Ups," then posted a clip of Drumline on his IG Story. The rapper likes to sneak film references into his bars, so this approach should come as no surprise. He told DJ Akademiks that a Kendrick Lamar response will be coming "soon."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Was Originally 19 Minutes Long

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
DJ Akademiks Boxing Practice Clip Hip Hop NewsMusicDJ Akademiks Hypes Up Drake's Alleged Response Diss "Hi Whitney"955
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and AudienceMusicDrake References Kendrick Lamar During Surprise Concert Appearance215
Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Lyrics Drake Diss Explained Hip Hop NewsMusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To12.0K
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – ShowMusicJ Cole Praised For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Feud After Fans Hear Blistering Drake Diss, "Euphoria"3.8K