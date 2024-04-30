Kendrick Lamar Claims Drake Sent A Cease & Desist Over "Like That" In New "Euphoria" Diss Track

It's been more than a month since Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" sparked the biggest rap beef of 2024. Kendrick Lamar's verse took shots at both J. Cole and Drake and it's been an avalanche of developments ever since. That started when Cole hit back with a diss track of his own slipped into the tracklist of a mixtape called Might Delete Later. The project lived up to its name when Cole apologized for the diss and removed it from streaming services just a few days later. That was followed by Drake's own response "Push Ups" which just hit the top 20 of the Hot 100 earlier today.

Now Kendrick Lamar has given everyone a big reason to keep talking about the beef. That came when he dropped his new song "euphoria" earlier today. It came as a midweek surprise to fans that had begun to think he may not be responding at all. The song is over 6 minutes long and fans immediately began dissecting what it had to offer. That included roping Sexyy Red into the equation and calling out Drake's parenting directly. But another detail grabbing people's attention has to do with the original song that started the entire affair, "Like That." Check out what Kendrick had to say about it below.

Kendrick Claims Drake Tried To Stop "Like That" On "Euphoria"

In the new track, Kendrick delivers a lyric about Drake filing a cease & desist order over "Like That." Fans have interpreted that he's talking about the "Like That" remix made by Kanye West. The remix leaked onto the internet earlier this month and featured West becoming the most recent rapper to take shots at the "Rich Baby Daddy" hitmaker. If Kendrick is to be believed, it seems like Drake may have tried to shut this remix down as soon as possible.

