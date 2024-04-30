Kendrick Lamar Calls Drake An Absent Father On Nuclear Diss Record "Euphoria"

For three weeks now, fans have been waiting on the Kendrick Lamar Drake diss. Following "Like That," Drake dropped off "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Overall, both of these diss tracks were pretty harsh, and fans were curious of Lamar would even respond. With people like Kanye West and Rick Ross joining the fray, it felt like Kendrick wasn't interested in the feud anymore. In fact, some were saying that it was a power play for Lamar to not even respond, and just stay silent.

Well, today, Kendrick decided to say "screw all that." As many of you already know, he dropped off the song "Euphoria" which is a six-minute verbal assault that has left fans reeling. Some are already declaring Lamar the winner, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out. For now, however, fans are diving into some of the lyrics. One bar, in particular, has stood out as it showcases what Kendrick thinks of the job Drake is doing as a father. In fact, Lamar believes Drake doesn't really even raise his son at all.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "XXX": A Sonic Manifesto Of Modern Turmoil

Kendrick Lamar Goes Off

“Why would I try to call around and try to get dirt on you? You think my life is rap?" Kendrick said. "That’s ho shit. I got a son to raise. But I can see you don’t know nothin’ ‘bout that.” Overall, bringing kids into a beef can be a huge catalyst for either a surrender or an escalation. Either way, fans are very curious about how this is going to play out. Only time will tell whether or not Drake responds.

Let us know what you think of the Kendrick Lamar Drake diss, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is enough to win the battle? Do you think that Drake is going to want to come back from this and drop another song? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children