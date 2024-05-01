Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Was Originally 19 Minutes Long

The hip-hop world is still processing Kendrick Lamar's new song. "Euphoria" dropped like an atom bomb on April 30, putting an end to the debate over whether he would respond to Drake. Lamar spent a dense six minutes dismantling the Toronto rapper from every conceivable angle. Most fans were impressed with what they heard, especially given how many flows and beat switches Mr. Morale busts out. The thing that is mind-blowing to consider, however, is that the song was originally four times as long.

Daylyt, an affiliate of Lamar's former label, TDE, broke the news on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that he got a chance to hear "Euphoria" before it was officially released, and it contained even more scathing bars about Drake. "Crazy part is this not even the full song," he tweeted. "Smh. Sh*t I herd was like 19 min smh." Bear in mind the official version already covers a lot of ground with regards to Drake's weaknesses and controversies.

Daylyt Heard Kendrick Lamar Raps Four Times Longer

Kendrick Lamar has a documented history of cutting down his verses. He removed verses from To Pimp a Butterfly because he deemed them too "brutal." He also took out disses aimed at Big Sean and Drake on the 2017 song "ELEMENT" (the OG version eventually leaked online). Dot also spoke about his very habitual writing habit during a 2018 profile with Vanity Fair.

"'Execution' is my favorite word," he admitted. "I spend 80 percent of my time thinking about how I’m going to execute, and that might be a whole year of constantly jotting down ideas, figuring out how I’m going to convey these words to a person to connect to it. What is this word that means this, how did it get here... Then, the lyrics are easy." This lengthy process makes sense, given that Drizzy has accused Lamar of working on a diss against him for four years.

Fans may feel short-changed to not have gotten the fill version of "Euphoria," but the fact that it's six minutes is being interpreted as a pointed dig against Drake for being the "6 God." Lamar knows what he's doing.

