Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Deleting Pro-Palestine Comments On IG, OVO 40 Weighs In

Kendrick Lamar has been in the midst of a feud with Drake. Overall, fans have him up right now thanks to his song "Euphoria." However, it is now up to Drake to come through with a response that is worthy of taking the lead back. As is stands, Drizzy is working on something. Although, no one knows when he's going to drop it. It could be today, and it could be in a month from now. That is the beauty of rap beef. It is unpredictable, and oftentimes, filled with questions that are sometimes left unanswered.

With Kendrick in the spotlight, he is facing scrutiny for even the smallest of infractions. That said, recently, fans realized that pro-Palestine sentiment posted on Lamar's IG was allegedly being deleted. This information made its way to Twitter, and subsequently, people started flooding Lamar's IG page to post Palestinian flags and other messages such as "Free Palestine." In fact, Drake's producer 40 got in on all of this and simply posted one Palestinian flag. It was a subtle shot, but an impactful one.

It is unclear whether or not the comments were really being deleted or not. Moreover, there is a chance that it wasn't Kendrick doing it, but someone on his social media team. Whatever the case may be, with all of the pro-Palestine protests going on, this whole controversy doesn't look good for K. Dot. As it stands, he has yet to comment on all of this. Given his social media history, it is unlikely that he ever will.

