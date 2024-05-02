Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Deleting Pro-Palestine Comments On IG, OVO 40 Weighs In

BYAlexander Cole1478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The Machine
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Kendrick Lamar performs as part of British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns)

Kendrick is under fire right now.

Kendrick Lamar has been in the midst of a feud with Drake. Overall, fans have him up right now thanks to his song "Euphoria." However, it is now up to Drake to come through with a response that is worthy of taking the lead back. As is stands, Drizzy is working on something. Although, no one knows when he's going to drop it. It could be today, and it could be in a month from now. That is the beauty of rap beef. It is unpredictable, and oftentimes, filled with questions that are sometimes left unanswered.

With Kendrick in the spotlight, he is facing scrutiny for even the smallest of infractions. That said, recently, fans realized that pro-Palestine sentiment posted on Lamar's IG was allegedly being deleted. This information made its way to Twitter, and subsequently, people started flooding Lamar's IG page to post Palestinian flags and other messages such as "Free Palestine." In fact, Drake's producer 40 got in on all of this and simply posted one Palestinian flag. It was a subtle shot, but an impactful one.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Denies Ever Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar IG Flooded

It is unclear whether or not the comments were really being deleted or not. Moreover, there is a chance that it wasn't Kendrick doing it, but someone on his social media team. Whatever the case may be, with all of the pro-Palestine protests going on, this whole controversy doesn't look good for K. Dot. As it stands, he has yet to comment on all of this. Given his social media history, it is unlikely that he ever will.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kendrick was really deleting the comments himself, or was it someone who runs his socials? Does this make you lose any respect for the artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Every Time Kendrick Lamar Took Shots At Drake

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningPoliticsJoe Budden Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track "Euphoria"12.4K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventPoliticsDrake Seemingly Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss28.2K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventPoliticsDrake Allegedly Had This To Say About J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology53.1K
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In GlasgowPoliticsDrake Clowned Online For His Nail Polish Following Hug With Birdman1.6K