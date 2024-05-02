Azealia Banks Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is A Nepo Baby, Shares Thoughts On "Euphoria"

Everyone's still talking about "euphoria." No, not Season 3 of the HBO show. It's the Kendrick Lamar diss track against Drake that Azealia Banks unsurprisingly has some hot takes about. Moreover, she went on an Instagram Story spree (and one post) explaining her thoughts on the track on Wednesday (May 1), and didn't hold back her distaste for the track. Whether it was due to the beat, some of the lyrical choices, or K.Dot's movement and circumstances as an artist, the New York MC firmly believes that Drake won the battle. We'd love to hear what you folks think about this debate, plus your assessment of Banks' arguments, down in the comments section further below.

"No it was not!" Azealia Banks captioned a Billboard repost that said the response track was "worth the wait." "Kendrick is still 4'9" and wears the same jean size as me. No one on earth cares about the feelings of small fake gangsta nepo babies. @billboard y'all really are paid for. Even the tone and timber of Kendrick's voice is an ultimate defeat. LOL STOP LYING. And that beat Kendrick is rapping on is dumb trash and the mix is muddy as hell. Quit the bulls**t. Drake won. That's it.

Read More: Azealia Banks Slams Nicki Minaj & Sexyy Red, Claims Cardi B Belonged On “FTCU” Remix

Azealia Banks' Final Word For Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"

"The ynw melly line was weak," she continued. "That kid is being tried in Florida for a double homicide with potential to receive the death penalty as punishment for his crime. Realize Kendrick sent goons to have both diss tracks from Cole and Drake removed from dsps before he dropped this s***ty pamper. [for the record, "Taylor Made Freestyle," which Drizzy took down from his IG page, was never on DSPs]. Drake should be petty and File against him for death threats, since prosecutors like to use rappers lyrics as evidence. There's absolutely a legitimate legal way to punk Kendrick into also giving Drake an apology and having him remove his garbage track from the internet everywhere. Kendrick Lamar is so puny Runty and unf***able there's nothing he can do to 'win' anything. I'm completely sorry but the little man anger is never ever going to be a thing.

"Kendrick is a nepo baby and that's the only reason why he's in the forefront," she concluded. "Because if we really wanna get into it. @corygunz is washing everybody. Cory Gunz does not get enough credit and I’m really tired of watching these rap boys arguing on Twitter like girls and not being accused of having mental health issues or being demonized as villains when All I did was speak my opinion. These dudes are out here ordering gang hits on one another. They’re all in love with each other starting p***y a** beef when not a single one of them is f***in with Cory Gunz, Styles P, Cyhi Da Prince, Future or any other male rapper that acts like he has some d**k in his pants. Ffs." For more news and updates on Azealia Banks and Kendrick Lamar, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Doechii Claps Back Hard At Azealia Banks, Calls Her “Insufferable”

[via]