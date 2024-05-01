Wack 100 Reveals The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Wack 100 is known for commenting on all things hip-hop. Although there are some people who couldn't care less about his opinion, there are others who are always intrigued by what he has to say. Overall, Wack is someone who operates out on the West Coast. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he would be a fan of Kendrick Lamar. Moreover, he has a lot of expectations for Lamar as it pertains to being a representative for Los Angeles. This is especially true now that he is going against Canada, in Drake.

After Kendrick dropped off "Euphoria," DJ Akademiks went live on Rumble, Twitch, and YouTube. During this stream, he called up Wack 100 who wanted to deliver his take on what went down. Interestingly enough, Wack was not all that impressed with the Kendrick record. He was hoping for something that was more "West Coast" in terms of its presentation. Additionally, he felt like a lot of the things Kendrick said had already been stated by the likes of Pusha T.

Read More: Blueface Is Back In Jail, Wack 100 Suggests

Wack 100 Weighs In

DJ Akademiks was very quick to agree with Wack 100. Of course, Ak has been on Drake's side since the very beginning of the feud, so this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. For now, it does seem like fans are split on this. Although both rappers have huge fanbases, and regardless of who says what, it feels like many have already chosen their side. In fact, this beef is very much like politics in that aspect.

Let us know what you think of this hot take from Wack 100, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is correct in his assessment that Drake is currently winning? Or is this just an overall bad view of the situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Wack 100 Describes Michael Jordan Altercation