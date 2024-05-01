Wack 100 Reveals The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

BYAlexander Cole207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wack 100 with an unpopular opinion.

Wack 100 is known for commenting on all things hip-hop. Although there are some people who couldn't care less about his opinion, there are others who are always intrigued by what he has to say. Overall, Wack is someone who operates out on the West Coast. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he would be a fan of Kendrick Lamar. Moreover, he has a lot of expectations for Lamar as it pertains to being a representative for Los Angeles. This is especially true now that he is going against Canada, in Drake.

After Kendrick dropped off "Euphoria," DJ Akademiks went live on Rumble, Twitch, and YouTube. During this stream, he called up Wack 100 who wanted to deliver his take on what went down. Interestingly enough, Wack was not all that impressed with the Kendrick record. He was hoping for something that was more "West Coast" in terms of its presentation. Additionally, he felt like a lot of the things Kendrick said had already been stated by the likes of Pusha T.

Read More: Blueface Is Back In Jail, Wack 100 Suggests

Wack 100 Weighs In

DJ Akademiks was very quick to agree with Wack 100. Of course, Ak has been on Drake's side since the very beginning of the feud, so this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. For now, it does seem like fans are split on this. Although both rappers have huge fanbases, and regardless of who says what, it feels like many have already chosen their side. In fact, this beef is very much like politics in that aspect.

Let us know what you think of this hot take from Wack 100, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is correct in his assessment that Drake is currently winning? Or is this just an overall bad view of the situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Wack 100 Describes Michael Jordan Altercation

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET WeekendMusicWack 100 Warns Megan Thee Stallion That Her Career Is Over When Alleged Tory Lanez Video Drops59.2K
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET WeekendMusicWack 100 Disrespects Bricc Baby's Dead Family Members While Denying Super Bowl Altercation Rumors2.1K
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET WeekendMusicWack 100 Sends Warning To Chrisean Rock After She Calls Him "Gay"4.5K
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"MusicWack 100 Posts Old Video Of Diddy In A Wig, Claims Meek Mill Must Be Involved15.8K