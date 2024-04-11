Wack 100 Posts Old Video Of Diddy In A Wig, Claims Meek Mill Must Be Involved

Wack 100 caught some flack for his post.

Wack 100 is someone who is known for being a massive troll on social media. Although he has connections with big artists, he has also seemingly destroyed some relationships with the way he acts. Overall, he has gone on podcasts like No Jumper and has burned bridges. Meanwhile, he has told stories that some people simply do not believe. Having said all of that, it looks as though the controversial figure is now trying to get in on the recent jokes made at the expense of Diddy.

Of course, ever since the recent lawsuits against Diddy, the mogul has been hit with a plethora of jokes. Furthermore, old videos continue to resurface online. Case in point, a day ago, Wack posted a video from 2016 in which Diddy can be seen wearing a lace shirt and a wig. The outfit was for a special 70s-themed party. However, Wack 100 used this as the perfect opportunity to make fun of Diddy. Moreover, he even brought Meek Mill into it, which plays into some of the other allegations brought forward by Lil Rod.

Wack 100 Takes To IG

"Not the hair it's the mannerism with the lace shirt ... Maybe this was for a @meekmill video," Wack wrote. Interestingly enough, commenters were not feeling what Wack was trying to sell. "Fishing for meek to internet beef with you is craaaazzzygyy," one person wrote in Wack's comments section. "Wack always on everybody meat," said another. Needless to say, it seems like many find it in poor taste to continue with this particular narrative.

Let us know what you think of this latest tactic from Wack 100, in the comments section down below. Do you think he is going too far by posting this video? Do you think Diddy or Meek Mill might respond to all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

