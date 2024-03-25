Finesse2tymes Calls Out Wack 100 After He Exposed His Mother

Finesse2tymes slammed Wack 100 in a video on social media, this weekend, after he exposed his mother's legal history on Instagram. In doing so, he accused Wack 100 of only stepping out in public when he's got protection from the feds.

"Hey, Wack 100. I done been to Cali two or three times. Outside. You heard me? You can't even go to your own hood," Finesse said. "None of the rap n****s. None of the street n****s. I done been to your hood. You can't even go to your own hood. Don't none of your homies even respect you. You heard me? It's known that you move with the feds. It's known that you got the feds securing No Jumper when you're there, it's known that you got the feds securing every spot that you there. You win on the internet. But everytime I'm in Cali, where you poppin' out at? Why you ain't at no Rolling Loud?"

Finesse2tymes Attends BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

In his own post, Wack called on J Prince to cut ties with Finesse2tymes and labeled him a snitch. "WARNING @1finesse2tymes IS IN A DESPERATE SITUATION," he began. "HE NEEDS TO CLEAR HIS MOMMA OF THESE CHARGES. HEY BOZO TAKE DAT 100K U HAD ON ME AND PUT ITNTO YA MOMMAS BAIL or LEGAL ..STREETS I WARNED YOU @jprincerespect Still doing business with a known [rat emoji]." In the comments section, Finesse wrote: "Let me guess u was naked laying across the bed when u made this post."

Finesse2tymes & Wack 100 Go Back & Forth

