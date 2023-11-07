Finesse2tymes Gives Heartfelt Response To Fan Backlash For His Islam Comment

The rapper took issue with fans complaining about his conversion.

Lavender Alexandria
Overnight, Finesse2tymes took to his Instagram story to make a comment about his upcoming album. It wasn't any kind of formal announcement nor did it really have anything to do with the music on the project itself. "After this album, I'm converting Muslim" he said in an otherwise blank story post. Unsurprisingly, this prompted a variety of reactions online from rap fans online.

Now Finesse is responding to some of the backlash he faced from particularly critical fans. "Y’all always making fun and laughing when a person trying to get they life together, If u struggling and wondering why, it’s because u look down on everybody and u still down yourself," he responded in the comments of a repost of his original comment. He made a full, heartfelt statement on the importance on mental health and how online trolls are only bullying someone more successful then them. "Mental health awareness is real, And converting to Islam, Muslim, it’s all the same, but y’all look for for any flaw to laugh at someone who’s successful or doing more than u, I understand, god bless u people, inshallah," he concludes.

Finesse2Tymes Responds To Fan Criticism

Last month, Finesse2tymes dropped a new collaboration. He teamed up with Tee Grizzley for a new single. The track was fittingly titled "Grizzley 2Tymes" and featured an impressive amount of chemistry from the pair. The track is clicking with fans as well racking up more than 1.8 million streams on Spotify in the moth since it was released.

The last single of his own that Finesse2tymes shared came at a fitting moment. In August, he dropped the single "Can't Go To Jail." The song hilariously came just a week after he was arrested. The arrest spawned from a federal warrant issued back in 2018. The hilariously timed song featured guest verses from Sett and YTB Fatt. What do you think of Finesse2tymes response to fans criticizing him for saying he'll convert to Islam? Let us know in the comment section below.

