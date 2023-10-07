Tee Grizzley Teams Up With Finesse2tymes For The First Time On “Grizzley 2Tymes”

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley gains a lot of respect from his fans for a number of reasons. One of them is because he knows how to make music based on personal experiences that have helped him grow over time. The most well-known example of this is his first hit song "First Day Out." It was a track that progressively got more popular. It started to win a lot of listeners over for a couple of reasons. For starters, it begins with the iconic spoken word bit in the first verse.

Then, the beat drop came in and Grizzley absolutely murdered the second half. His lyrics about his three years behind bars resonated with many and it has helped propel Grizzley to where he is now. Another track that could become another major success is "Grizzley 2Tymes." This cut features one of the newest faces to rap, Finesse2tymes.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Gets Mic Cut At Austin City Limits After Defying Curfew

Listen To "Grizzley 2Tymes" From Tee Grizzley Featuring Finesse2tymes

While 2tymes might not be everyone's favorite artist for his wild claims and antics, there is no denying he and Grizzley have nice symmetry. Their styles and what they rap about are very similar. This brand-new track showcases that there could be a chance for more collaborations in the future. Hitmaka and Helluva Beats provide a familiar but catchy tune to it as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Tee Grizzley, "Grizzley 2Tymes," featuring Finesse2tymes? Is this Tee's best single of 2023? Should these two collaborate more often? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tee Grizzley, Finesse2tymes, and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know how it feel bein' hopeless (I do)

Takin' L's back to back, tryna keep your focus

The people that depend on me, they'll never notice 'cause I do what I'm supposed to, secured 'em and keep goin'

Ain't nobody life perfect, especially mine

I'm workin' on it though, I'm gettin' rid of felonies now

Read More: Drake Joined By Lil Baby In Toronto, 21 Savage Reportedly Denied Entry To Canada