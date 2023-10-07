Kendrick Lamar Gets Mic Cut At Austin City Limits After Defying Curfew

Kendrick Lamar found out the hard way that festival curfews are no joke. Lamar was the final act of Friday night at Austin City Limits and was informed of a strict 10pm curfew. At 10:02pm, a video posted by a fan showed Lamar still on stage. "I was told y'all have a curfew here. But Imma tell you what I told them. They gonna have to cut my mic because we ain't done," Lamar told a raucous crowd. At 10:18pm, the festival organizers did indeed cut Lamar's mic. Lamar bowed and blew kisses to the crowd before finally leaving the stage a few minutes later.

Austin City Limits is one of the biggest music festivals in Texas and is absolutely packed with all-star musical talent. The show's second day features names like Rina Sawayama, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, and the Foo Fighters. Meanwhile, Hozier, GloRilla, and Mumford & Sons are scheduled for Sunday. Lamar will return for the second weekend next week. Other hip-hop artists at the festival include Lil (Friday) and Coi Leray (Saturday).

Read More: The Game Takes Credit For Putting Fans On To Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle

Måneskin Cover Kendrick Lamar

Elsewhere, Lamar's music got an unusual cover. Italian rockers Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, covered "HUMBLE" during a show at Madison Square Garden in late September. "We cannot be the last rock band. But maybe we can be the first rap band," lead singer Damiano David told the crowd before launching into the well-executed cover. While their claim about being the first "rap band" is debatable, it's always a lot of fun to see what Måneskin will do next.

However, it's a lot better than a different Lamar "homage" that came out of Europe last month. A TV karaoke competition in Poland went viral for all the wrong reasons after a contestant was seen performing "HUMBLE" while donning blackface. Even worse, the man in question, Kuba Szmajkowski, went on to win that episode of Your Face Sounds Familiar. As mentioned, the episode went viral online and caused the show to get a lot of backlash.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Joins Nas At His 50th Birthday Party, They & Hit-Boy Share A Moment

[via]