Curfew
- MusicKendrick Lamar Gets Mic Cut At Austin City Limits After Defying CurfewLamar argued that curfews "ain't how y'all do it in Texas."By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Drops $10K A Minute After Performing Over Detroit Curfew: ReportDrake and 21 Savage reportedly performed 23 minutes over Detroit's curfew, amounting to a $230K fine. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCoachella Hit With $100K+ In Fines For Violating City CurfewFrank Ocean went 25 minutes past Indio, CA's curfew. By Aron A.
- MusicFrank Oceans Cut Coachella Set Short After Showing Up An Hour LateFrank Ocean's long-awaited return was plagued by hiccups.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Rolling Loud Set Ends Abruptly During "Sicko Mode" Due To CurfewDay two of the California festival saw plenty of surprises, including appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kali Uchis, and Justin Bieber.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Dolph's Murder Causes Politicians To Call For Memphis CurfewPolitical leaders are pleading with the mayor to help enact a curfew as rumors of retaliation circulate online.By Erika Marie
- GramJim Jones Says Offset's Gambling Caused Him To Break His CurfewJim Jones blamed Offset for keeping him out late, Wednesday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicConditions Of Bobby Shmurda's Parole Revealed: No Beer Or Bars & MoreHe's set to be under parole supervision until February 2026. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather's 44th Birthday Party In Miami Shut Down By Local PoliceAfter Floyd Mayweather's birthday party in Miami ran past the city’s midnight curfew, cops arrived on the scene and promptly shut down the former boxer's shindig. By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsCentral Florida Sheriff Champions Residents' Gun Use On Would-Be RiotersSheriff Grady Judd warns that Polk County residents are armed.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor Imposes Curfew Following Protests Over Dead Of George FloydA curfew will be in effect in downtown Los Angeles from 8:00 PM through 5:00 AM.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMinneapolis & St. Paul Mayors Impose Mandatory CurfewThe curfew begins at 8 pm tonight.
By Madusa S.
- CrimeEl Chapo's Sons Threaten Violence On Those Violating Coronavirus LockdownEl Chapo's sons, known as “Los Chapitos," are threatening to "beat" those violating mandatory curfew in Culiacán, the Mexican city under their cartel's control.By Lynn S.
- RandomLouisiana Officers Frighten Citizens After Sounding "Purge" Curfew SirenLousiana police officers wanted the residents of the Arcadia Parish to know that the curfew was in effect, so they decided to sound the "Purge" alarm.By Erika Marie