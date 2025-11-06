6ix9ine has to be very careful to not get himself into some deeper trouble with the law. The Brooklyn rapper is under house arrest at the moment, meaning he's also got a strict curfew to follow. However, he wasn't necessarily toeing the line last night.
In a clip caught by AdinUpdate on X, Tekashi was live on stream with the content creator, as well as Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks. Of course, him being at the content creator's place doesn't fall under the exception of where he can be.
Where he's able to go includes religious services, medical or mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, attorney visits, and court obligations. So, at one point during the stream, law enforcement called him to check his location, which had everyone else shook.
However, 6ix9ine handled it in a calm manner, telling the man on the phone that he had it set up on the BI SmartLINK app. For those curious, it's got software and communication tools made for those under certain community supervision.
He was also asked when he would be home and if his curfew changed. 6ix9ine says it did, with him needing to be back by no later than 2 a.m. After confirming he would check in with his officer, the conversation ended.
6ix9ine Probation Sentencing
For those wondering why he's on house arrest, 6ix9ine once again violated his probation in August. He plead guilty to an August assault in September. He attacked a man/heckler who kept labeling him a snitch inside of a Florida mall.
"Me and another individual hit a person, and I was wrong," he reportedly admitted to the Manhattan federal court. This marked his third probation violation in less than a year.
He can now face up to max of five years behind bars; he told DJ Vlad. But there is a chance he gets a much more lenient sentence of anywhere from 3-9 months. His sentencing date was scheduled for this past Tuesday, November 4. However, no word has surfaced on what his new prison stint is.