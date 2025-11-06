Authorities Call 6ix9ine During Adin Ross' Stream To Make Sure He Doesn't Miss Curfew

BY Zachary Horvath 702 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine is currently under house arrest for violating the terms of his probation after getting into it with a heckler at a mall.

6ix9ine has to be very careful to not get himself into some deeper trouble with the law. The Brooklyn rapper is under house arrest at the moment, meaning he's also got a strict curfew to follow. However, he wasn't necessarily toeing the line last night.

In a clip caught by AdinUpdate on X, Tekashi was live on stream with the content creator, as well as Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks. Of course, him being at the content creator's place doesn't fall under the exception of where he can be.

Where he's able to go includes religious services, medical or mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, attorney visits, and court obligations. So, at one point during the stream, law enforcement called him to check his location, which had everyone else shook.

However, 6ix9ine handled it in a calm manner, telling the man on the phone that he had it set up on the BI SmartLINK app. For those curious, it's got software and communication tools made for those under certain community supervision.

He was also asked when he would be home and if his curfew changed. 6ix9ine says it did, with him needing to be back by no later than 2 a.m. After confirming he would check in with his officer, the conversation ended.

Read More: Every Jay-Z Era Had A Purpose

6ix9ine Probation Sentencing

For those wondering why he's on house arrest, 6ix9ine once again violated his probation in August. He plead guilty to an August assault in September. He attacked a man/heckler who kept labeling him a snitch inside of a Florida mall.

"Me and another individual hit a person, and I was wrong," he reportedly admitted to the Manhattan federal court. This marked his third probation violation in less than a year.

He can now face up to max of five years behind bars; he told DJ Vlad. But there is a chance he gets a much more lenient sentence of anywhere from 3-9 months. His sentencing date was scheduled for this past Tuesday, November 4. However, no word has surfaced on what his new prison stint is.

Read More: Drake Botted Billions Of Streams? Breaking Down RBX’s Lawsuit Against Spotify Over Fraudulent Streams

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.6K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 852
Comments 0