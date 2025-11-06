6ix9ine is currently under house arrest for violating the terms of his probation after getting into it with a heckler at a mall.

He can now face up to max of five years behind bars; he told DJ Vlad. But there is a chance he gets a much more lenient sentence of anywhere from 3-9 months. His sentencing date was scheduled for this past Tuesday, November 4. However, no word has surfaced on what his new prison stint is.

He was also asked when he would be home and if his curfew changed. 6ix9ine says it did, with him needing to be back by no later than 2 a.m. After confirming he would check in with his officer, the conversation ended.

