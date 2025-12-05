6ix9ine Receives Three-Month Prison Sentence For Probation Violations

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to rack up a lot of antics these days, but he will take a temporary pause. Following a federal court session in New York City today (Friday, December 5), the judge in his case sentenced him to three months behind bars for violating the terms of his probation.

More specifically, according to TMZ, the judge called 6ix9ine a "dumpster fire" but chose to not sentence him to more months, like prosecutors had pushed for. As for the reason why, it's unclear at press time. However, according to the outlet, this same judge gave him a conditional release during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows 6ix9ine's other recent antics and controversies, some of which connect to his legal situation and some of which do not. In the former category, one example is the recent "prison" and "courtroom" stream he participated in alongside Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, Charleston White, N3on, and more.

At one point of the livestream (in which Tekashi faced a mock trial and interrogations), he started humping the leg of trans social media personality Ali Lopez. It was a controversial moment that was reportedly off-script.

Why Did 6ix9ine Go To Jail?

For those unaware, 6ix9ine was on probation following his testimony and prison time in the Nine Trey Bloods RICO case, over which he came home in 2020. Following his release, legal authorities imposed strict probation guidelines and required consistent testing, check-ins, and more.

But at one point, the New York rapper failed to keep up his end of the bargain. He previously admitted to possessing cocaine and ecstasy following a federal raid. Also, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to assault. He had struck a man at a Florida gym after he brought up his snitching scandal.

As for what comes after this sentence, Tekashi's next report date is set for January 6, 2026. At press time, it's unclear when he will fall under custody or exactly what his release date is, among other details.

One thing's for sure, though. All these legal controversies and provocative moments have only strengthened the Tekashi 6ix9ine brand in recent months. We'll see whether or not it falls apart.