6ix9ine Secures Legal Win As Judge Approves Sentencing Delay

In September of this year, 6ix9ine appeared in Manhattan federal court, where he was arraigned for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. He admitted to assaulting a man at a Florida gym the month prior, claiming that the incident occurred because he was being taunted over snitching rumors. “Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he reportedly told the judge.

In July, 6ix9ine also pled guilty to two counts of possessing drugs. The charges are linked to the MDMA and cocaine that were discovered during a raid of his Florida home that took place earlier this year. Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that prosecutors have asked Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to sentence the rapper to three to nine months for the violations.

“Mr. Hernandez recidivated almost immediately,” argues Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold in a new filing. In addition to a short prison stay, prosecutors want 6ix9ine to be required to attend drug treatment and anger management.

6ix9ine Home Invasion

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

“A sentence of imprisonment is necessary to reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s violations and to promote respect for the law,” Rebold adds. 6ix9ine's legal team has managed to secure at least one win amid all of this, however. Recently, his sentencing was delayed after multiple masked gunmen broke into his Florida home.

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," he said in part of the incident in a video shared on social media. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me."