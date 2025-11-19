Over the weekend, a group of masked gunmen broke into 6ix9ine's home, leading to a great deal of speculation. Some social media users even began to theorize that one of the Island Boys, Kodiyakredd, could have been involved. According to him however, these suspicions are simply unfounded.

He recently spoke with TMZ to set the record straight, confirming that neither he nor his brother had anything to do with the incident. 6ix9ine also talked to the outlet, and shut down rumors that the ordeal was staged.

Shortly after the break-in, the "GUMMO" rapper took to social media to call out whoever was involved. He slammed them for coming to the house when he wasn't home, scaring his 60-year-old mother, and more. According to him, he was away for a stream with Jack Doherty, though he's usually home because he's on house arrest.

6ix9ine Home Invasion

Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

"I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," he began. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," he continued. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."