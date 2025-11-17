New Footage Shows Armed Gunmen Inside Tekashi 6ix9ine's Home

BY Cole Blake 482 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
La La Anthony Hosts "Winter Wonderland" Holiday Charity Event
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: 6ix9ine attends La La Anthony Hosts "Winter Wonderland" Holiday Charity Event on December 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
A group of four armed men wearing masks broke into Tekashi 6ix9ine's home over the weekend and held his mother against her will.

New footage has surfaced online showing the armed gunmen who broke into Tekashi 6ix9ine's home in Florida over the weekend. The clips, published by TMZ, appear to come from security cameras on the property and show how the group got in through the garage and held the rapper's mother against her will. Authorities say the gunmen demanded cash and car keys before taking off ahead of the police's arrival on the scene.

Once cops did show up, they used a K-9 unit to clear the property, but couldn't find the suspects. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Walked So Content Creators Could Run

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentencing

6ix9ine was not home at the time of the break-in. Instead, he was livestreaming with Jack Doherty. The incident occurred as he will be returning to the courtroom on Thursday for a sentencing hearing, after he violated the terms of his supervised release back in August. He faces between three and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors have confirmed that they will be seeking prison time for the rapper. “While it brings the government no joy to seek a custodial prison sentence for a former cooperator, the court must send a message to Hernandez and other government cooperators — or those considering cooperating with the government — that they are not above the law by virtue of their status as cooperators,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold wrote in a sentence recommendation on Wednesday, as obtained by Billboard. Additionally, they are hoping to get a new two-year supervised release term.

6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says that prison time would be unfair, considering his client's history of cooperation with law enforcement. “Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates,” Lazzaro wrote in a court letter. “As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise.”

Read More: 6ix9ine Back Under House Arrest Until Sentencing For Assault Plea

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend Music Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Frightening Home Invasion 3.5K
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 - Inside Music Prosecutors Urge The Court To Put Tekashi 6ix9ine Behind Bars 778
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
Comments 0