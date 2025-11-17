New footage has surfaced online showing the armed gunmen who broke into Tekashi 6ix9ine's home in Florida over the weekend. The clips, published by TMZ, appear to come from security cameras on the property and show how the group got in through the garage and held the rapper's mother against her will. Authorities say the gunmen demanded cash and car keys before taking off ahead of the police's arrival on the scene.

Once cops did show up, they used a K-9 unit to clear the property, but couldn't find the suspects. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentencing

6ix9ine was not home at the time of the break-in. Instead, he was livestreaming with Jack Doherty. The incident occurred as he will be returning to the courtroom on Thursday for a sentencing hearing, after he violated the terms of his supervised release back in August. He faces between three and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors have confirmed that they will be seeking prison time for the rapper. “While it brings the government no joy to seek a custodial prison sentence for a former cooperator, the court must send a message to Hernandez and other government cooperators — or those considering cooperating with the government — that they are not above the law by virtue of their status as cooperators,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold wrote in a sentence recommendation on Wednesday, as obtained by Billboard. Additionally, they are hoping to get a new two-year supervised release term.

6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says that prison time would be unfair, considering his client's history of cooperation with law enforcement. “Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates,” Lazzaro wrote in a court letter. “As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise.”