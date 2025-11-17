Tekashi 6ix9ine's mother was held at gunpoint by a group of four armed men during a break-in at the rapper's home in Florida over the weekend. According to TMZ, people inside the residence told police that four armed men wearing masks came into the house with handguns and looted the property. They allegedly demanded cash and car keys. 6ix9ine was not home at the time. Instead, he was livestreaming with Jack Doherty.

Police searched the property with a K-9 unit, but failed to find any suspects. The sheriff's office says they most likely took off in a vehicle before authorities arrived on the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrest

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi. 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County. Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The incident comes as Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing between three and nine months in prison after violating the terms of his supervised release. He'll be returning to the courtroom on Thursday for his sentencing hearing.

Earlier this month, his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, argued that prison would be a harsh punishment for the rapper, considering his past cooperation with the government. “Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates,” Lazzaro wrote in a court letter obtained by Billboard. “As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise.”

Prosecutors countered by arguing that government cooperators aren't above the law. “While it brings the government no joy to seek a custodial prison sentence for a former cooperator, the court must send a message to Hernandez and other government cooperators — or those considering cooperating with the government — that they are not above the law by virtue of their status as cooperators,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold responded on Wednesday.