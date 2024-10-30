Tekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Tested Positive For Meth Before His Latest Arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney had an explanation.

Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine twice in the last two weeks, prosecutor Jonathan Rebold alleged on Tuesday. The accusation came as 6ix9ine will spend at least the next two weeks behind bars after showing up an hour late to court on Tuesday morning. Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer made the decision after accusing him of having a “full spectrum disregard for the law.”

“I’m not a bad person,” Tekashi argued, noting that he'd just flown in from Miami to New York the night before. “I woke up late.” As for the meth, his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, claimed there was a big misunderstanding and that his client actually takes Adderall. The popular prescription drug contains methamphetamine. The prosecution's accusations didn't end there; however, as they also alleged he took an unsanctioned trip to Las Vegas for a concert.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Engelmayer said that altogether, along with multiple arrests he's had since getting out of prison, it represents a pattern of disrespect for the law. 6ix9ine recently found himself in legal trouble in the Dominican Republic, where authorities there arrested for him allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Yailín la Más Viral, as well as two music producers. Additionally, police caught him allegedly driving 136 mph in a 65 mph zone in Florida.

6ix9ine got out of prison after giving key testimony in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods trial. He infamously accepted a plea deal that reduced his time behind bars to just two years in exchange for him snitching on several of his associates. In the time since, he's continued releasing music, including his single from August, "Wassup." Be on the lookout for further updates on Tekashi 6ix9ine on HotNewHipHop.