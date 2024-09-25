6ix9ine Gets Involved In Tense Confrontation In Miami: Watch

6ix9ine's latest night out took an unfortunate turn.

6ix9ine has been making plenty of headlines lately. The performer had been spending most of his time in the Dominican Republic until June of this year. He's back in the United States now, and unfortunately, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Recently, for example, 6ix9ine found himself at the center of a heated confrontation outside a Miami nightclub. In a clip shared by TMZ, he's seen being held back by his entourage as he's approached multiple times. Eventually, things moved to the street before he was ushered back to his car.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the incident. The outlet reports that according to onlookers, he had been inside partying with various women when some men allegedly tried to pick a fight. Luckily, it appears as though nobody was seriously injured, and Miami police told TMZ there were no arrests made.

6ix9ine's Miami Nightclub Visit Gets Heated

While it doesn't look like 6ix9ine is facing any trouble with the law related to this latest scuffle, he was recently hit with a new lawsuit from his ex, Yailín La Más Viral. The singer accused him of assault, abuse, revenge porn, and more earlier this month. She's seeking over $1 million in damages. He denies these allegations and in response, recalled the times he assisted her financially in a chat with TMZ.